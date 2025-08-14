Lana Del Rey Claims This Singer Body-Shamed Her After Calling Her Out In New Song

Getty/Instagram

Del Rey also says she was "definitely disturbed" after hearing what this singer was allegedly "saying behind closed doors"

Lana Del Rey and Ethel Cain are beefing on social media, with Lana going so far as to accuse the fellow singer-songwriter of body-shaming her.

It all began on Wednesday night, when Lana took to Instagram to share a snippet of a new song produced by Jack Antonoff.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the video, Del Rey listens to the song as it plays over her car radio -- the first lyrics being, "Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post/Think it’s cute reenacting my Chicago post."

Later, she adds, "The most famous girl at the Waffle House/ I don’t regret it/ The most famous girl at the Waffle House," which fans also saw as a possible reference to Cain, who the New York Times dubbed "The Most Famous Girl at the Waffle House" in a 2022 profile. Lana, of course, had her own Waffle House moment in 2023, when she appeared to be working at an Alabama location on social media.

Immediately after sharing the tease, fans started flooding the comments on the post, wondering what had gone down between the two singers.

Then, a couple hours later, Cain went to her own page and posted "update: lana del rey has blocked ethel cain on instagram" to her Instagram Story, adding more fuel to the social media fire.

The saga continued hours after that, after Pop Base posted about Lana's lyrics calling out Cain on their Instagram page. She, soon after, jumped into the comments and gave some more context for the apparent feud between them.

"I didn't know who Ethel was until a few years ago — when someone brought to my attention the disturbing and graphic side-by-side images she would often post of me next to unflattering creatures and cartoon characters, making constant comments about my weight," Del Rey claimed in her comment.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I was confused about what she was getting at," she continued. "Then, when I heard what she was saying behind closed doors from mutual friends and how she was inserting herself into my personal life, I was definitely disturbed."

So far, Cain hasn't reacted to Del Rey's latest claims. Fans, however, are dying to know more -- with the most liked comment on Cain's recent post reading, in all caps, "WHY DID YOU HATE LANAS INSTAGRAM POST."