Taylor Swift Reveals Her First Impression of Jason and Kylie Kelce: 'Exactly As I Thought'

"Did you know I was told to be on my best behavior?" Jason asked Taylor before she revealed the unhinged first thing she heard him say.

Taylor Swift is opening up about her first impression of Jason and Kylie Kelce.

When it comes to meeting your partner's family, it can be very intimidating for that person. However, if you're Taylor Swift, it's probably more intimidating for the family meeting her.

While appearing on her boyfriend Travis and his brother's podcast, New Heights, the 14-time Grammy award-winning artist recalled meeting Jason, as well as Travis' sister-in-law Kylie, at a Kansas City Chiefs game in early 2024.

"Did you know I was told to be on my best behavior?" Jason asked the "So High School" singer, recalling how Kylie prepared Jason for the meeting of the music icon.

"I didn't know what you were told," she replied. "I did know that one of the first things I saw you say to Kylie [was], 'I was just shotgunning beers with the Bills Mafia and I really want to go through one of the fire tables.' … She goes, 'OK. Can we not do that right now?'"

"Since then, I've heard her say that exact thing to your 4-year-old," Taylor joked, before telling Jason, "I meet you, you're exactly as I thought you would be. Kylie is exactly as I thought she would be. The realest. The smartest, the coolest. You're fantastic."

Taylor and Travis have been dating since 2023. The first public sign of their relationship was on Sept. 24, 2023, when Taylor attended a Kansas City Chiefs home game, where she sat next to Travis' mom, Donna. However, Jason first met Taylor at a Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills game a little later, in January 2024 during the AFC Divisional Round.

During the game, Jason ripped his shirt off in the private box, let out a yell and jumped into the stands as the crowd cheered.

"I swear to God, Jason, you flew through the window at lightspeed," Taylor added. "I love this new world that Travis has shown me. It's so fun. It's so exciting."

While Kylie didn't appear on the podcast, she has since reacted to the expected success of the episode -- which at the time of writing has garnered over 10.8 million views on YouTube, not even 24 hours after its release.

Kylie dropped the latest episode of her own podcast Not Gonna Lie on Thursday, Aug. 14, where she addressed the elephant in the room: Taylor being on New Heights.

"Officially no longer the record holder for the most watched episode of the other podcast. There's no way it's even close, and I love that for me," Kylie quipped, after her September 2023 episode received 8.6 million views.

"It is very entertaining to watch the Internet break," Kylie added, referring to the overall online reaction to the podcast.

"It's just crumbling apart, and I love it. I love it. I love that we know that a day before it releases my interview on the other podcast is going to lose its long-tenured reign as most-watched episode, and I welcome that whole heartedly. Let's drop that sucker down," she added.

Jason also poked fun at the end of his wife's reign, telling Taylor, "I think Kylie enjoyed being the no. 1 most viewed episode for the time that she had."

"Don't you do that to Kylie," Travis jumped in, defending his sister-in-law -- with Taylor echoing the sentiment by adding, "Don't do that. You guys throw Kylie under the bus, you're gonna pay for it."