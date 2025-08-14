Teen Attacks Mom with 2-Foot Hedge Shears Over Deleted Rap Videos, Failed Runaway Attempt: Police

Getty Stock Photo

The 16-year-old, purportedly furious over being returned home after a runaway attempt and after his mother had deleted rap videos from his YouTube, allegedly lured her to the basement by cutting the power.

A teen has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon after a shocking alleged attack with a pair of 2-foot hedge shears.

The Wisconsin 16-year-old's mother told police she saw him on security cameras in the garage "searching for something," saying his behavior "freaked" her out in the days leading up to the alleged assault.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, the 16-year-old allegedly attacked his mother on July 16 at their home. She sustained injuries to her face, head, arms, and back, per the Brown County Sheriff's Office, but survived the assault.

The alleged attack came just two days after the teen, who his mother described as autistic, per Fox affiliate WLUK, had been returned home after he'd run away. The victim told police that her son was "uber uber pissed that he was snatched back," adding that "he was also mad that I had deleted rap videos off of his YouTube."

She described a volatile couple of days while talking to police, per the complaint. On July 14, the day he came back, the victim said that he went to his room and she texted him if he was going to come eat with the family. When he said no, she "told him to not leave the house and ... monitored him through the cameras."

The woman says her son's behavior "got creepier after we got home" and she grew even more concerned. "When he ate he was pacing like a caged tiger," the mom said, per the complaint. She also claimed that he cursed at her and that while she'd been trying to figure out parental controls on his phone, snatched it out of her hand and locked himself in his downstairs bedroom.

As a result of her concerns about his behavior, the victim said she "started to gather up all the knives, any sharp kitchen utensils, or anything sharp." She said she locked these, as well as a drill and other tools, in her car.

She admitted that she started watching him as he moved through the house in real-time through the security system. "I watched the cameras and saw [him] go to the garage and was searching for something," she told police, per the court document. "He was looking around the toolbox and a mattress that was leaned up next to it. His whole behavior really freaked me out."

As for the hedge shears authorities believe he used to allegedly attack his mother in the early hours of July 16, the woman surmised that they "must have been behind the mattress" she saw him searching near on the cameras.

"At this time I was more concerned that [he] was going to hurt himself than us," the woman told police, per the report reviewed by WLUK. "I never thought he would run away much less attack us."

According to her statements, the teen allegedly lured her close to an electrical box in the basement of the home after he'd turned off the power to the residence. She told police that the lights kept turning on and off, and when she got downstairs to investigate, he started calling her names and attacked. The woman said she tried to use a garbage can to defend herself.

Despite suffering injuries in multiple places on her body, the woman said she was able to escape the house with her 12-year-old son, the suspect's brother, and drive away in her car, calling 911. When searching the house, police noted in their documentation finding blood near the shears in the basement of the house, per ABC affiliate WBAY.

The complaint states that the woman was bleeding from the face and received medical treatment after the alleged attack, including staples on her head and stitches to close some of the deeper cuts she received.

The teen's younger brother found the teen's phone, per the complaint, which allegedly detailed the discovery of messages where he said he planned to "kill and gut his ex-girlfriend," whom he'd met online, and planned to record a video of him killing his mother and brother.

Due to Wisconsin state law, suspects between the ages of 10 and 16 are automatically charged in adult court for charges of attempted first-degree homicide. WLUK notes that there is a process at a later date in the legal process where the defense can request the case be moved to juvenile court, but it is not automatic and requires a judge's approval.