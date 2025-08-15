Alabama Barker Claims She 'Saw' Murder Suspect Roaming Around LA

Getty

The 51-year-old man was wanted in Washington state for murder, just a year after being released from a 20-year prison sentence for attacking people with a machete.

Alabama Barker claims she saw a murder suspect while he was on the loose in Los Angeles.

The daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler said she saw a man wanted for murder in Washington state after watching a TikTok video from a content creator warning LA citizens to keep an eye out and "lock" their doors.

"If you're in LA please, please be careful the next few nights," TikTok user kezsexton warned her fans in the clip.

"There is actually a convicted murderer supposedly in LA," she continued before adding that the man is, "apparently known for attacking people with machetes."

After seeing the clip, the step-daughter of Kourtney Kardashian revealed she believes she spotted him.

"I saw him in Woodland Hills," she commented.

The 19-year-old didn't share any further details about the alleged sighting.

The 51-year-old man, Alexander Lee Rogers, was wanted for murder and has since been arrested after his car was found abandoned in Calabasas -- which is right next to Woodland Hills -- on Monday, August 11.

According to Los Angeles police, he was arrested in the Westlake District on Tuesday, August 12, after he was spotted around 12:45pm. He was taken into custody without incident.

Rogers was released from Washington prison last year after serving a 20-year sentence. In the early 2000s, he was convicted for attempted murder after attacking people with a machete.