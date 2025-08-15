Amanda Kloots Details Wellness Routine, Reveals One Trend She's Not on Board With (Exclusive)

The TV personality -- who shared 5-year-old son Elvis with late husband Nick Cordero -- shares how motherhood has influenced her approach to wellness and why she's not on the Erewhon smoothie train.

Amanda Kloots is getting real about all things wellness, and how to keep moving -- without pushing through the pain!

In an interview with TooFab, the fitness influencer opened up about teaming up with Advil for its latest campaign, The Strength Shift, sharing her own experience working through the pain instead of treating it during fitness endeavors.

GiGi Jackson, Lens of Her/Getty

"Advil came to me with this idea of The Strength Shift. And it just really related to me and my life," Kloots, 43, said. "As a professional dancer for 17 years and then owning a fitness company, I'm pretty sure I can say that I always just pushed through my pain and didn't really acknowledge it until it was too late. So when The Strength Shift came to me and I was like, Actually, yes. This is about time we start acknowledging pain and using Advil to help that pain so that we can keep moving. We can keep doing all the things that we need to do in life, especially now as a busy mom and running around doing all these jobs. It's like, you have to keep moving and keep doing what you do. And so use Advil to help and acknowledge that pain. And I just was like, 'Yes, this makes a 100% sense. So let's do this.'"

"I really related to this campaign because I just have healed a shoulder injury ... I just kept thinking, 'It'll go away. It'll go away. It'll go away,'" she continued. "And kept working out and kept boxing and kept playing tennis and just kept holding my son and just doing everything and ... I acknowledged it too late. And so again, this campaign just came to me at the perfect time because I was like, I relate to this so much. And it is even a constant reminder for me to not do this to my body, to not push through pain, but acknowledge it and take care of it so that it doesn't end up getting in my way."

As part of The Strength Shift, Kloots also co-created a "custom resilience-building workout," with the TV personality even teaching an in-person class at the Tone House in New York City.

"It was about moving, and it was about making sure we get a workout in, but also not pushing too hard," Kloots said of the workout. "I can give a workout where I'm like, 'More! 10!' And I'm yelling at everybody. There's times where I love to do that, but this was so nice because it was just about working and moving and strengthening your body in an energetic way, but also in a safe way and in a way that we weren't pushing through pain."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The professional dancer -- who shared 5-year-old son Elvis with late husband Nick Cordero -- went on to break down her current wellness routine.

"My current wellness routine is honestly different on a day-to-day basis. Because it just depends. I was just traveling for a month, and your wellness routine kind of really wavers, obviously, based on where you are," she explained. "And then when I'm home, I kind of follow something a little bit more strict. But I would say in general, lately, I've just been trying to get a really good amount of sleep because I've really noticed how when I don't sleep, I can't even think the next day, the brain fog is so bad, and I'm just so tired. And when I get a good night's sleep, I'm just in such a better place, full of energy and ready to tackle on the day, so that's something I'm really trying to be conscious of going to bed earlier and then waking up earlier to really take advantage of the day."

"I always work out at some point of the day, whether it's five minutes or if it's 50 minutes, it's in there," she continued. "It's just part of my daily routine. It's a habit for me. I prefer a morning workout, but if I don't get it, I'll figure something out throughout the day. And I love my new supplement company, Proper. I've just been really kind of using that as a way to supplement whatever else I'm not getting either diet or energy or anxiety-wise, I infiltrate that into my wellness routine to keep me moving and in my best shape."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

When asked if there is something she believes everyone should have in their routine, Kloots shared two "free" practices that anyone can add to their regimen.

"I'm going to give you the free version, right? Because I think that yes, you can buy lots of things and help yourself in those ways," she told TooFab. "But I think something that we can all do that is completely free and that I do every night is just remind yourself of your gratefuls. You go to bed, and if you remind yourself, all of the things in your life that are working for you and towards you, it just helps you have a good night's sleep. If you need to do it again, when you wake up, you can."

"I love the Mel Robbins podcast. And she has an episode about the things you can do in the morning," Kloots shared. "And one of them is looking in the mirror and just giving yourself a high five. And I started doing that with Elvis. And again, it's just those little things, they're completely free, but they really do change your day. So that would be my little wise tidbit."

The Talk alum also opened up about how motherhood has influenced how she approaches her wellness.

"It has a lot," Kloots shared. "I think because for the first time in my life, especially as a single mom, I didn't have the time that I used to have, you know what I mean? If I wanted to take three workout classes a day, or do a workout class and then go to the sauna or something. You have an unlimited amount of time when you don't have a child that is depending on you to be with them all the time. So it did change my way of thinking of, 'Okay, I don't have an hour today, but I have 10 minutes. So I'm going to jump rope for 10 minutes, and that's just going to have to be good enough.' And I had to kind of train my mind to be like, 'That is good enough. That's today. That's what I got to do today. And at least I did something.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I really, really had to rewire my brain with motherhood," she continued, noting that she had to "prioritize" exercise. "Working out for me is like brushing teeth. I do that every single day. I take a shower every single day. Working out is a part of my day. It's never not. And it just has become that. And I think if you think of it that way, it becomes a habit. It's not about, 'Oh gosh, I have to get to the gym. I haven't been to the gym in two weeks.' It's like, just make it a part of your day. Make going on a walk a part of your day. Just doing something, you know?"

In today's day and age, especially in Hollywood, it seems that there is always a new wellness fad, with influencers, celebrities, and everyday people gravitating to the next big thing to add to their routine. And Kloots admits she is a sucker for a good wellness trend!

"Oh, I'm such a fad person. I love them all. I'm sort of addicted to all of them right now," she said. "I did get into the sea moss trend, obsessed with sauna/cold plunge. That's very, very trendy right now, especially in Los Angeles. I'm also really obsessed with peptides. I've been doing peptides and NAD now for a year and a half. And I really love that trend. So I don't know. I don't think I hate any of them. I'm on the trend train."

However, there is one fad that she's not on board with: the pricey Erewhon smoothies.

"I will say one trend I'm not on is the Erewhon $30 smoothies. I don't follow that trend," Kloots told TooFab. "They are so full of sugar, and I don't think they're actually that great for you. And I think that if you ate a high-protein meal instead, you would get a ton of less sugar, probably a third of the cost, and you're not walking around with your smoothie that looks like a rainbow treat, but that's the trend I'm not on board with."

Check out two Advil products for yourself in the links, below!