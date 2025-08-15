Fans React with Frustration, Disappointment to And Just Like That Finale as Creator Defends Ending

HBO Max

Longtime fans were clearly not happy the Sex and the City universe ended its run after 27 years with a "literal s--tshow" that left many viewers convinced the revival was abruptly canceled.

And Just Like That aired its series finale on Thursday night -- and fans are fuming.

27 years after the premiere of Sex and the City, the show's revival aired its final episode, wrapping up the NYC adventures of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis' Charlotte York for good.

After three seasons which saw Bradshaw's husband Mr. Big die and her rebound relationship with Aidan Shaw fizzle out, the series ended with Carrie accepting being single and fabulous -- as she realized she was "not alone" but "on her own."

The half-hour episode also wrapped up everyone else's storylines in breezy fashion, though a few of the narrative choices were puzzling for viewers -- who were left wondering why so much time was devoted to Brady's baby mama and her friends, why we were forced to see literal human waste in a clogged toilet and why, most egregious of all, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte didn't share a single scene all together.

Speaking with EW about the finale, series creator Michael Patrick King said it was a "creative decision" to end the show where it did. "We did everything we wanted to do fully for that expression of the individual versus society. Each of the relationships is in a place where you can fan-fiction the rest of it yourselves," he told the outlet.

He also told Variety they didn't plan to end the series with Season 3 when they began writing it, only landing on the decision while writing the finale -- insisting the story is now "closed" and there won't be more.

Talking to Deadline, King said the finale is "for the people who don't have someone. If you can feel good about the life you create, it's great." He added, "We ended all the other characters in this, I guess, projection of a happy ending. Miranda and Joy are back together, even though they have to clean up some s--t every now and then. Harry and Charlotte are back in bed, which is so important because everything else in their relationship works as well. So yeah, that's where we felt it should stop."

As for that clogged toilet, King told the outlet that both shows "always dealt with a lot of relationship s--t ... this was a manifestation of how s--t backs up and you have to deal with it." He then added, "We also had this highly elevated Victor Garber character trapped [in the apartment], and plot-wise, I wanted him to leave. But Carrie Bradshaw is hard to leave unless you're humiliated and don't want to be there. Otherwise, it was the symbolic version of having to deal with a lot of doo doo in relationships and it backs up if you don't."

While King and company seem satisfied with the ending they crafted, fans weren't exactly on the same page. See some up their frustrated or disappointed reactions below!

