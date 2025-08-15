Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Throw Shade at Dad, Reacts to 'Woke Mind Virus' Comments

Give it to Me Straight Podcast/YouTube/Getty

21-year-old model Vivian Jenna Wilson shaded her estranged father while commenting on his remarks about her transition and his fallout with Trump.

Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is recalling the moment she learned that her father said she had been "killed by the woke mind virus" after coming out as transgender.

During an appearance on the Give It to Me Straight podcast, the model -- who is the daughter of Musk and his first wife, Justine Musk -- touched on her father's criticism and role in President Donald Trump's administration, and didn't hold back on throwing shade at the Tesla CEO.

At the top of the podcast, host and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Maddy Morphosis welcomed Wilson, introducing her as a "victim of the woke mind virus," and the "estranged daughter of Elon Musk."

"Who's that?" Wilson, 21, joked, to which Morphosis replied, "Uh, some government person. I don't know."

"Not anymore," Wilson said, referring to Musk -- the former head of DOGE -- stepping back from Trump's administration following his fallout with the president after they clashed over government spending.

Musk now-infamously deadnamed his daughter -- repeatedly -- in a July 2024 interview and said she'd been "killed by the woke mind virus." He tweeted a similar sentiment in November, writing, "The woke mind virus killed my son."

On Thursday's podcast, Wilson revealed how she reacted when she saw her father's post.



"I woke up 'cause I was in Tokyo, and I look at my phone and I'm like, 'Wow, wow,'" she recalled with a laugh.

"And then I went to the convenience store and I got a gin and tonic," she continued. "And then I played Smash Brothers. I actually got really f--king good at Smash Brothers that day because to distract myself, I was very drunk. Don't do that. Don't. Not a good coping mechanism. ... It was just, like, I woke up one day and I was like, 'Oh, there it is.'"

"But a year before that, it was the f--king, the book," Wilson said. "There was like an extensive bit about me basically being like, 'This is the reason for his tragic villain backstory origin because his daughter is a [trans slur].' Just that, but a lot worse, and a lot more drawn out. It was not a very good book."

The book in question was Musk's 2023 eponymous biography by Walter Isaacson that painted a picture of the extensive efforts he made to connect with Wilson. At the time, he tweeted that she may suffer from "gender dysphoria," writing that he knew of Wilson's "love of musicals & theatre. But he was not a girl."

Wilson responded with passion and poise in a lengthy series of posts on Threads (social media competitor to Musk's X). In it, she proceeded to break down every point of his argument.

"This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from," Wilson wrote then.

In the book, Isaacson also suggested that Wilson's transition contributed to Musk -- who was a longtime Democrat -- ultimately aligning himself with MAGA and the far right.

On Thursday's podcast, Wilson said, "He was like this before. Don't blame me. It's not my fault."

Morphosis pointed out that if someone's child coming out as transgender "sends you on a warpath" and makes you become an "ultra villain," then "you have a very weak constitution."

"I think therapy is probably the answer for that," the host added. "Rather than disembowling the government, but we digress."

Wilson legally changed her name and gender identity in 2022. She is one of Musk's five children, whom he welcomed during his marriage to Justine. The Tesla co-founder also shares nine more children with three other women.

Morphosis went on to ask Wilson if her father would have had to "sign off on hormone blockers and stuff."