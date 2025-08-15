Couple Lived with Dead Threesome Partner's Body Even After 'Chihuahuas Began Chewing on Him'

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/Lakewood Police Department

The woman said the three had an "intimate" relationship together, revealing how their partner allegedly died -- and why they kept his death a secret until the body was found, in their home, 18 months later.

A Colorado couple is facing serious charges after the discovery of a body in their condo -- a body belonging to a man with whom they allegedly had a "three way relationship" and died 18 months prior.

In addition to keeping his death a secret, the pair are accused of collecting his Social Security after he died. The two have not been accused of killing the victim, whose cause of death is still under investigation.

Married duo James David Agnew, 55, and Suzanne Ruth Agnew, 57, have both been charged with tampering with a deceased human body and abuse of a corpse after the death of James O'Neill, 62, per Law&Crime.

James has also been charged with theft by larceny over $2,000, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device over $2,000 and two counts of introducing contraband into a correctional facility, while Suzanne has been hit with charges of theft between $5,000 and $20,000, and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device in an amount between $5,000 and $20,000.

James O'Neill Reported Missing

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began back in June, when O'Neill's brother requested a welfare check, after his family hadn't heard from him since 2021.

When authorities attempted to get in contact with O'Neill at the Agnews' Lakewood home, a male who "identified himself as James" -- but didn't say his last name -- was told his family was trying to contact him. The man allegedly said "he knew they were trying to reach him ... but he did not wish to have any contact with them."

But when O'Neill's brother saw photos of the person authorities spoke with, he said it wasn't O'Neill. The person in question was later identified as James Agnew, who agents said "appeared to be implying" he was the missing man.

When authorities then returned to the scene, they say Agnew first denied O'Neill ever lived there, before he "seemed to indicate that he lived there for a few months and then moved out." Suzanne, meanwhile, allegedly said O'Neill hadn't lived with them for "a couple years," and moved out to live with "met some foreign woman online." After they both said they didn't know where he was, he was put into the system as a missing person.

Money Movements

As the investigation continued, O'Neill's brother Robert said that in November 2024 he spoke with Suzanne -- who allegedly claimed James was next to her but didn't want to speak with him -- about receiving an inheritance. The Agnews, however, were quick to provide James' Social Security number and a bank account, but ceased communications with Robert when he said James "had to be physically present to sign for this deposit."

Using the info they gave him, Robert then saw his brother's bank account had been used regularly, not believing O'Neill was the one making the withdrawals.

Authorities then checked security footage from a 7-11 against a purchase made there with a debit card in O'Neill's name. The person who made the transactions, however, had an appearance "consistent with James Agnew." The man's shoes were also consistent with what Agnew wore when authorities first spoke with him outside his home in June. He did not look like O'Neill.

The card was also allegedly used for purchases for Google, Xfinity, Progressive Insurance and Sally Beauty Supply, likely online.

As investigators kept collecting evidence, they learned of a December 2023 call to police where a man identifying themselves as James O'Neill claimed "his roommate is making threats to him and he doesn't know if he will carry out those threats." He, however, didn't want police to come to the home.

Body & Confession

Authorities obtained a search warrant in early July and showed up to the Lakewood condo, where James Agnew was detained on an outstanding warrant. After Suzanne learned they had a search warrant for the residence, she allegedly came clean.

"She said she understood immediately and told me we would find James O'Neill's body in the residence, indicating he was deceased," reads the affidavit. Authorities found O'Neill's body in the home, before Suzanne agreed to speak with police at the station.

"Suzanne said she has been in a three way relationship with James O'Neill, James Agnew and herself," wrote police. "She said they've lived together for many years and have had an intimate relationship with the three of them involved."

She also allegedly recalled O'Neill making the call to police in December 2023, claiming "she and Jim were considering moving out as James Agnew's behavior was becoming more erratic." She also allegedly claimed, "for a fact," that nothing happened to O'Neill that night.

However, about a week or two later -- sometime between December 10 and 12, 2023 -- she and her husband woke up to find O'Neill on the air mattress next to their bed with his mouth "hanging open and his skin color grayish/white color." She said she couldn't find a pulse and "they could tell for sure that he was dead."

She allegedly went on to insist her husband "had done nothing to Jim," believing O'Neill "may have died from some kind of medical issue as he was in very poor health." Per the docs, she said that while her husband suggested they call the police, "she did not want him to do that because she was not ready to 'give up' Jim,'" while also admitting she knew it was the wrong decision.

Suzanne also allegedly told police they decided to cover up his body with a deflated air mattress in the home after "the chihuahuas began 'chewing' on him.'" The docs note there were eight chihuahuas in the home.

When her husband was later interviewed, authorities noted he was less forthcoming. Though police say he didn't initially provide a reason why they didn't report the death, the docs claim he later said "he was aware of the SSI income that went into Jim's account and said that was definitely a consideration in deciding whether or not to report his death."

He also said "there probably was drug use going on" the night O'Neill died ... and allegedly "admitted he probably threatened Jim at some point but he didn't remember what the threats were." He also allegedly copped to using the debit card, while Suzanne said the Agnews "were the only people who had access" to O'Neill's account after his death. Per police, she said she used it to pay her monthly bills.

If he died around mid-December 2023, police estimate the pair "used a total of approximately $17,406 of O'Neill's monthly social security money.