Kate Gosselin Reacts to Son Collin's Claim Kids Were 'Forced Apart, Pitted Against Each Other'

She shared her thoughts on Collin's viral post after revealing she has been forced to return to nursing after "sickening" financial downfall.

Kate Gosselin is calling out her son Collin Gosselin.

After Collin posted a TikTok alleging that he and his siblings were estranged after being "forced apart, pitted against each other," the mother of eight gave insight into her POV.

Kate shared a video earlier this week revealing that she has had to return to her nursing career -- which included 12 hour shifts -- due to "sickening" financial downfall at 50 years old. "Reality TV doesn't pay as well as it should when you have to provide for 8 kids on your own," the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 -- later just Kate Plus 8 -- star told the camera.

She went on to explain what she did in her 12 hour shift earlier that day as she loaded the dishwasher. She explained in a previous video that she takes care of the medical needs of one of the family's children that she described as "medically challenged," so that the parents "can spend time with their other kids and do other things."

While she didn't address Collin's TikTok in her video, one of her followers shared a screenshot from his post in the comments -- sharing where he claimed the siblings were "pitted against each other" and "forced apart."

She replied to the fan with, "He knows why..😢," seemingly denying insinuation she's behind the siblings' estrangement.

Collin's post from earlier this week was a heartwarming throwback picture of him and his seven siblings as children.

"Born to be a team, us against the world…" he wrote over the photo. He then shared a second photo of him alone in his car with, "Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives could've looked like."

The TikTok photo carousel was paired with Adele's "Hometown Glory" and the caption: "Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids? I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could've shared. I love you guys."

His father, Jon -- Kate's ex-husband -- commented on the throwback writing, "Maybe some day we can all be together again, Love ya."

"I hope so, I really do. Love ya too," Collin replied.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 -- later just Kate Plus 8 -- was one of the biggest reality series in America when it launched in 2007. The nation had already been enraptured by Kate's sextuplet pregnancy and then healthy births of their children (Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah) with Jon Gosselin, joining the couple's older twins, Madelyn and Cara.

The series would run for a decade on Discovery Health Channel (for 2 seasons) and then TLC, during which the kids started to grow up and the Gosselin marriage completely fell apart. In 2009, they divorced and things grew more and more messy between the couple and their children.

Collin had previously accused Kate of abusing him when he was younger, telling The U.S. Sun last October that he'd be open to reconnecting with her if she would "come forward with the truth" about her alleged treatment of himself and his family, including his father.

Kate declined to comment to those allegations, but her attorney Richard Puleo provided a lengthy statement responding to some of Collin's claims, and defending Kate's intentions.

"There's always two sides to every story and when things take place in the past, it's hard to determine because people have different recollections and perspectives," he prefaced his remarks.

"However I can personally attest to this situation as I knew Kate and all eight of her children since they were small and I don't believe Kate ever did anything intentionally to harm Collin," he added. "I think she did whatever she did to protect her family from some of his troubled behavior as a child."