Pete Davidson Reveals One Wild Tattoo He's Keeping Amid Removal Process

Davidson claims this big name called him and said, "You're not removing me are you?" when she heard he was getting rid of his tattoos.

Pete Davidson is Team Hilary Clinton for life.

The Saturday Night Live star -- who has slowly been removing his many, many tattoos in recent years -- revealed in a new interview that there's at least one piece of ink he won't be erasing from his body.

"Hillary's staying, I love Hillary," he shared this week with an interview on The Breakfast Club. "I got Hilary after she lost [the 2016 election to Donald Trump]. Because, one, I know her personally and she's a lovely lady. But also, she's tough, man."

"She was really at the forefront of some bulls--t and as someone who's been at the forefront of some bulls--t, I just wanted to, like, cheer her up a little bit," he said with a smile.

Per Davidson, Clinton "loves" the piece he got in her honor, claiming that when she heard he was removing some of his tattoos, "she hit me up and was like, 'You're not removing me are you?' I was like, 'Of course not!' Hillary stays."

The actor and comedian also shared that he's keeping his Wu-Tang Clan tattoo as well, after opening up more about why he decided to get rid of his body art.

"My tattoos sucked. They were all drug-fueled," said Davidson, who has been open about his issues with addiction. "I got all my tattoos in the span of like 2 years. I was just looking at myself in the mirror in rehab and for the first time when I was sober and I was just like, 'Oh no, what did I do?'"

While Davidson said he still thinks tattoos are "cool," he just realized most people who get them get something "meaningful, and mine just weren't."

Currently going through the removal process, Davidson added that "burning them off sucks," and quipped he'll be "removing them until I'm like 40." He then told others that if they're thinking about getting ink, "I would recommend thinking about it for a couple years because your feelings change."