How Sophie Turner's 'Flirting' Caused Celeb Couple to End Their Engagement

Getty

"I didn't realize I held this power," the 'Game of Thrones' alum joked, recalling how an afterparty "went south, really quick."

The Queen of the North learned about the "power" of her flirting skills -- even if the efforts were unintentional.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner recalled an encounter with a celebrity couple at an afterparty at San Diego Comic-Con many years ago -- which, according to Turner, ended with the pair calling off their engagement.

The topic came up after Turner, 29, and Meyers, 51, shared how they first met at a Comic-Con afterparty "right when Game of Thrones was taking off."

The actress -- who played Sansa Stark on the HBO series, which ran from 2011 until 2019 -- said the party was "quite crazy" for her.

"It went really south, really quick," Turner admitted.

When Meyers asked "what went wrong," Turner broke down how an apparent innocent greeting turned into a disaster.

"We were going to have a great night. And then, I really can't name names, or I'll get in a lot of trouble," she began. "I brought my best friend from my school days with me, and she saw this actor that she, like, loved. And she obviously just goes to me, like, 'Can you just say hi?'"

"I didn't know this actor, so I just went [waved]," she continued, showing the gesture. "That was it."

"Later on, I see this girl looking at me, and she's a famous actress. And I was like, 'I have to go and tell her how much she means to me.' So I dance on over, and she goes, 'Can you stop f--king flirting with my fiancé?' I was like, 'Who's your fiancé?' She points at the guy that I'd waved at."

"I have no idea who this man is," Turner said. "Turns out, I think they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave]."

"I didn't realize I held this power," she joked.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Dark Phoenix actress also spoke about her daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Jonas.

Both Willa and Delphine were born in July, with Turner noting that their birthdays are only 18 days apart. The star noted that she celebrates her daughters' birthdays together with one joint party since they are "so young."

"They know they have separate birthdays, but it's one party," she said, to which Meyers jokingly asked, "How long do you think you're going to get away with this?"

"I don't know. As long as I can!" Turner replied.