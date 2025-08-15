Woman Tells Baby's Father She Killed a 'Demon,' Before Horrific Discovery In Infant's Room

Limestone County Sheriff's Office

The woman is now charged with capital murder in the death of her infant son, telling reporters what she allegedly remembered about the night in question after her arrest.

An Alabama mother is facing a capital murder charge in the death of her own child, after allegedly waking up the baby's father and telling him she had just killed a "demon."

At least that's what Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator Marin Evans testified in court during a hearing on Thursday, where a judge decided the case will head to a grand jury.

Morgan Thornton, 35, was arrested on August 1 and charged with her infant son's death, after Evans said he responded to a 911 call to her home around 1:30am. Upon arriving at the scene, per WAAF's reporting, Evans said he came across Thornton outside the home covered in blood ... before finding blood on the walls, floor and diaper genie of her son's room.

Authorities previously claimed "deputies discovered an unresponsive infant who had been severely beaten and showed no signs of life." After life-saving efforts, they were able to regain a pulse, but the child "succumbed to the injuries sustained in this brutal assault" at the hospital. Though Thornton was initially charged with aggravated child abuse, her charge was upped after the infant's death.

In court Thursday, testimony also alleged the boy's father said Thornton woke up him, saying she had killed a "demon," before leading him to the boy's room ... where the child was found atop a diaper genie. Evans also claimed Thornton told medics at the scene she beat her child three times.

The Sheriff's Office claimed Thornton "appeared to be intoxicated at the time," with court testimony alleging two pints of vodka and "two shooters" were all found empty at the home. A blood sample was taken from Thornton at the time, though the results haven't been revealed.

When asked about her arrest outside court one day after her arrest (video above), Thornton said she "swaddled him and put him to bed at 7:00, and then ... tried to give him CPR. That's all."