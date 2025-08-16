Cheryl Burke Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors, Reveals What She's Had Done

Instagram

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum once again addresses speculation about her "different" appearance, including rumors she's had plastic surgery, fillers, or bleached her skin.

Cheryl Burke is hitting back at plastic surgery rumors ... again.

On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars alum shared a post on Instagram, in which she addressed speculation about her appearance, including rumors that she's had plastic surgery, fillers, or bleached her skin. Burke, 41, also revealed which non-surgical cosmetic procedure she has had done.

In her post, the professional dancer put her spin on TikTok creator Luke Holloway's viral "I have one daughter" video trend, in which she acted as two people, with one person asking herself questions about her appearance, and her answering them.

When asked if she's had plastic surgery, Burke replied, writing, "Nope, just skincare, makeup, and good lighting!"

"But your face looks so different," Burke, as the "interviewer," asked, to which she replied, "That's called aging ... and contour."

As for whether she's had filler or Botox, the Dance Moms star wrote in the clip, "No to fillers but Botox, yes, that's NOT new news..."

"But it's impossible to look like that without anything but Botox...," Burke, as the "interviewer," noted, before Burke then made a confused expression as Hollaway sings the words, "I don't understand."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Burke further shut down speculation in the caption of her post, going through each rumor one by one.

"Let's clear this up for the 1,000th time… Botox? Yes. Surgery? No. Fillers? No. Scars? Nonexistent," she wrote.

"Skin bleaching? Nope," she continued. "My skin tone shift is just what happens when you swap tanning beds for SPF and let your natural half-Pinay, half-white self come through."

"That's it. That's the 'mystery,'" Burke added. "You can age gracefully and still enjoy a little Botox. Stop confusing it with plastic surgery 😉."

This comes after Burke opened up to Us Weekly earlier this month about enduring years of brutal body shaming -- from fans, trolls, and even co-stars --, saying she's no longer tolerating it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I am done being judged," the TV personality said. "It's always been this race for me to try and gain others' acceptance rather than find it within myself."

After 17 seasons on DWTS, Burke walked away from the show in 2022. Since then, she’s become a beauty influencer and podcaster, but the scrutiny hasn't stopped, and has only worsened as her appearance has evolved. Now sober and celibate, Burke says the commentary online has crossed the line.

"There's a very inappropriate video going around," she explained, referencing TikToks made by strangers using graphics and arrows to dissect her face. "People are making full-on TikTok videos that they're editing together, scripting, using graphics, arrows, to point out my face, about the scars that they supposedly see."

After being called "too big" for years, Burke's recent weight loss brought a fresh wave of criticism, with some accusing her of taking weight-loss drugs, bleaching her skin, and having plastic surgery.

"I am not a liar. I've never gone under the knife to get anything done," she said, denying the claims. "There's been no nips, tucks, Ozempic, nothing like that."

Burke added, "I've seen horrible videos -- plastic surgery gone wrong. Also, my mom is blind in one eye -- she tried to get an extra fold in her eye -- and that scared the crap out of me… For me, it's just not an option."

Touching further on weight loss drugs, she said, "to each their own," but they're not for her.

"It's a personal thing… I'm not here to judge," Burke said before sharing why Ozempic isn't her thing. "There's just no way, I faint at the sight of needles."

Burke attributes her weight loss to simple lifestyle changes, including no longer eating after 7:00 p.m. and signing up for the Z.E.N. Foods delivery program.

"I'm not trying to lose weight anymore," she said. "I eat licorice… I have to have my matcha from Peet Coffee every morning, and if they have the warm pretzel bread, I'll get it because it's just the best thing in the world. I’m very lenient."