10 Stars Who Have Vowed Never To Get Plastic Surgery

Getty

"I thought, 'Isn't my talent enough? A nose job would hurt and be expensive,'" says one star.

For many celebrities, plastic surgery has become the norm -- going under the knife for cosmetic procedures and other tweaks to their appearance. And while it may be common among the stars, there are a handful of celebs who’ve straight-up refused to alter their appearance through surgery. These celebrities say that they'd prefer to age naturally and don't want to change who they are, even if it goes against the typical beauty standard.

Find out what these stars said about plastic surgery…

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand admits that throughout her career, she's often been told she should go under the knife -- particularly to get a nose job. But Barbra says that isn’t for her and she has no desire to change anything about herself.

“I thought, ‘Isn’t my talent enough? A nose job would hurt and be expensive.’ Besides, how could I trust anyone to do exactly what I wanted and no more?” she wrote in her memoir My Name Is Barbra.

She continued, “It was too much of a risk. And who knew what it might do to my voice? Once a doctor told me I had a deviated septum…Maybe that’s why I sound the way I do. Besides, I liked long noses…The Italian actress Silvana Mangano had one, and everyone seemed to think she was beautiful.”

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet has long spoken out against plastic surgery, taking a vow not to go under the knife for any cosmetic procedures during her lifetime. She says it goes against her morals -- and doesn’t make sense for someone who works as an actress.

“I will never give in. It goes against my morals, the way that my parents brought me up and what I consider to be natural beauty,” Kate shared back in 2011. “I am an actress, I don't want to freeze the expression of my face.”

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson is all about aging naturally and she’s fairly certain that she’ll never go under the knife. While looking to the future, Sarah explained that the idea of plastic surgery makes her panic, especially since she doesn’t know how she’d look post-procedure -- which could negatively impact the rest of her career.

“In my heart of hearts, I feel pretty strongly that I’m never going to. But I also am not at the moment where I look in the mirror and go [gasps],” Sarah shared with Bustle. “I don’t judge anyone who does it. It's just, for me, I actually have panic. Some people’s faces really take to it well, other people’s faces do not. And you kind of don’t know until you do it. As an actress who wants to work when I’m 80, if I mess it up in my early 40s, then I'm f--ked."

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep considers aging a gift and for her, growing older gracefully doesn’t involve plastic surgery. The actress says she’s never gotten any cosmetic procedures done, partially because she’s seen how it can negatively impact other actors.

“When I see it in people I meet, it’s like an interruption in communication with them,” she admitted to Vanity Fair. “It’s like a flag in front of the view, and that, for an actor, is like wearing a veil -- it’s not a good thing.”

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster is at a point in her life where she says she sees many of her peers “getting all plumped and shooting s--t into their face” -- but it’s not for her. Jodie explained that she’d rather look like herself than have someone look at her and think she had a bad plastic surgery procedure.

“It’s not my thing. I don’t have anything against it for other people. Whatever they want to do, I’m fine with it. For me, it’s really a self-image thing. Like, I’d rather have somebody go, ‘Wow, that girl has a bad nose’ than, ‘Wow, that girl has a bad nose job.’ I’d rather have a comment about who I am than about something that identifies me as being ashamed of who I am,” she told More magazine.

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson has long thought that plastic surgery was not a “normal” thing to do. On many occasions she’s questioned why other people choose to go under the knife to completely change their appearance.

“It’s mad. It’s not a normal thing to do, and the culture that we’ve created that says it’s normal is not normal. Why do people ask persons to cut them open and put things into their body? What is that, what are we doing to ourselves?” she said to Hello Magazine.

She continued, “It’s chronically unhealthy, and there’s this very serious side to all of that because we’re going to end up with this sort of ‘super-culture’ that’s going to suggest to young people, girls and boys, that this looks normal. And it's not normal.”

Halle Berry

While Halle Berry has faced plastic surgery rumors, she says it’s not for her. In 2015, she shared her thoughts on going under the knife, explaining that while she often felt pressure to change her appearance, she wanted to age naturally and always look like herself.

“When you see everybody around you doing it, you have those moments when you think, ‘To stay alive in this business, do I need to do the same thing?’ I won't lie and tell you that those things don’t cross my mind because somebody is always suggesting it to me," she told Yahoo! Beauty in 2015.

She continued, “It's almost like crack that people are trying to push on you. That’s what I feel like. I just have kept reminding myself that beauty really is as beauty does, and it is not so much about my physical self. Aging is natural, and that’s going to happen to all of us. I just want to always look like myself, even if that’s an older version of myself. I think when you do too much of that cosmetic stuff, you become somebody else in a way.”

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts has said she’s never had plastic surgery -- even though she knows that looking older may end up being detrimental to her career. She explained that she prefers the idea of aging naturally and being able to maintain her range of facial expressions.

“It’s unfortunate that we live in such a panicked, dysmorphic society where women don’t even give themselves a chance to see what they’ll look like as older persons,” she shared with Elle. “I want to have some idea of what I’ll look like before I start cleaning the slates. I want my kids to know when I’m pissed, when I’m happy, and when I’m confounded. Your face tells a story...and it shouldn’t be a story about your drive to the doctor’s office.”

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore says that so far in her life, she’s avoided any plastic surgery procedures. While she’s abstained thus far, she doesn’t think it’s something she should even consider in the future due to her addictive personality.

“I’ve never done anything to my face and I would like to try not to,” she said on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021, adding, “The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I’m a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I’m going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday.”

Pink

Pink says she can’t get behind plastic surgery procedures -- even though she admits she’s noticed herself aging and has considered going under the knife. While she’s thought about it, she’s ultimately decided that it’s not in her best interest, noting that she feels “fortunate” because she’s always depended on her talent instead of her appearance.

“Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger… You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh… and yeah you idiot… u smoked,” Pink wrote in a now-deleted post.