11 Celebs Who Were Pregnant When They Walked Down the Aisle

Getty

"We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant! It wasn't planned."

Brides truly have a special glow when they walk down the aisle -- and sometimes it’s because they have a little extra to celebrate on their big day. While they may be tying the knot, some brides and their partners are also celebrating the upcoming arrival of a little bundle of joy.

Quite a few famous brides have been pregnant on their wedding day, showing off a baby bump in their bridal gown. These moms-to-be didn’t just say “I do” at their wedding, they also said “We’re expecting!”

Miranda Kerr

When Miranda Kerr tied the knot with Orlando Bloom in July 2010, she was several months pregnant with their first child. While fans didn’t know at the time, she shared the happy news just a few weeks after the couple’s wedding.

“Yes, I am pregnant. Four months along,” Miranda shared in a statement, sharing that it had been hard to keep the news a secret.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore was pregnant with her first child when she married her now ex-husband Will Kopelman. The couple shared the exciting news at the same time they announced their nuptials, with Drew showing off her baby bump in wedding photos. Drew says the couple chose to get married at their home so they could share that spot with their children.

“I wanted Olive to look in the backyard one day ... and be like, ‘We got married right there and you were there, in my stomach!’” Drew shared on Oprah’s Next Chapter.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Back in 2003, Gwyneth Paltrow secretly tied the knot with her first husband, Chris Martin, while they were expecting their daughter Apple. The couple actually said “I do” just days after announcing their pregnancy. Their daughter was born about five months after her parent’s nuptials.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba was nine months pregnant when she got married to Cash Warren in 2008. Looking back on their decision to elope, Jessica says it all happened incredibly last minute and they actually headed to the courthouse on a whim.

“We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant! It wasn’t planned,” Jessica told Glamour UK. “It was literally, ‘Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ So I said, ‘Should we go to the courthouse and get married?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then I said, ‘Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor’s appointment? Will you come to my doctor’s appointment?’ And that’s how it happened!”

Heidi Klum

When Heidi Klum and her second husband Seal tied the knot in 2005, they were expecting their first child. Early that year, they had announced their engagement and just a few weeks later, they shared their pregnancy news. By May, they were married.

“There is nothing that gives us greater happiness than the realization of our dream,” the couple said in a statement of their pregnancy news.

Alicia Keys

In 2010, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz shared that they were expecting their first child together and were “very happy” about the exciting news. At the time, they already had a wedding planned. Just a few months after the announcement, they officially tied the knot when Alicia was about seven months pregnant.

Camila Alves

When Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves tied the knot in June 2012, they were expecting their third child. Less than a month after saying “I do,” Matthew chose to publicly share the news on social media in honor of the Fourth of July.

“Happy birthday America, more good news, Camila and I are expecting our 3rd child, God bless, just keep livin’,” he wrote at the time.

Ashlee Simpson

Amid a whirlwind few months for Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz, the couple learned they were expecting, got engaged and then tied the knot. Ashlee was in the very early stages of pregnancy when they got married -- and then a month later, they shared the happy news with the rest of the world.

“While many have speculated about this, we wanted to wait until after the first trimester to officially confirm that we are expecting our first child,” the couple said in a statement. “This is truly the most joyous time in our lives and we are excited to share the happy news and start our family.”

Luciana Barroso

When Matt Damon tied the knot with his wife Luciana Barroso at New York’s City Hall, she was several months pregnant with their first child. While rumors were swirling about their upcoming addition, the couple didn’t confirm the pregnancy news at the time and ended up welcoming their daughter Isabella six months later.

Lily Allen

Lily Allen confirmed her nuptials and her pregnancy news all at the same time. Back in 2011, Lily tied the knot with Sam Cooper -- and fans could see her visible baby bump in photos from the wedding. Shortly after, her rep confirmed the happy news. Her wedding dress designer also shared in the excitement, commenting about designing a maternity gown.

“It’s beautiful that she is pregnant, and I am very happy for her. She is very happy about that -- it is something wonderful,” French designer Delphine Manive told The Telegraph. “For me, and for her, too. When you’re pregnant you want to show that, but also be respectful, so the dress was perfect for her for that moment.”

Kendra Wilkinson