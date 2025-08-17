Hayden Christen's Daughter Briar Rose, 10, in Rare Sighting as They Sing Together at Cubs Game

Getty

An unxpected flyover startles the pair as they took the mic to lead the crowd at Wrigley Stadium in singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the 7th inning stretch.

It's a tradition at Wrigley Field in Chicago that dates back decades, when broadcast legend Harry Caray used to lean out of the booth and lead Cubs fans in a rousing rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

Since his passing, many stars have picked up the torch to keep the tradition going, with Hayden Christensen and his young daughter Briar Rose among the latest.

The adorable father-daughter duo got the surprise of their life when they started the song during Friday's game as it appeared they got a fighter jet flyover of their own. The massive boom from the jet threw the pair off only briefly, as they quickly got back to leading the crowd.

It was a precious moment for the Star Wars star and his daughter with Rachel Bilson, and a rare sighting of the 10-year-old, as they couldn't help but laugh when they were momentarily drowned out by the sound of jet engines.

As the camera panned across the crowd, they could be seen looking around, too, as if trying to figure out where that sudden explosive noise was coming from.

While it seemed it might have been a surprise tailor-made for the actor and his daughter, Today suspects it might have just been an ill-timed coincidence.

The outlet notes that Chicago's Air and Water show was taking place at the same time along the lakefront pretty close to Wrigley Field, with local NBC affiliate WMAQ confirming it was a practice run.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Whatever it was, it clearly added a moment of levity, which might have even helped shake off some of the nerves, as both Hayden and Briar Rose really leaned into the song after it happened.

Today notes Hayden was also on hand earlier in the game to throw out the first pitch. The actor was decked out in a Cubs jersey with the number 66 on it -- which many speculated is a node to the Star Wars franchise's iconic "Order 66" moment. Briar Rose was adorned in the classic pinstripe look.