Bethenny Frankel Slams And Just Like That Finale as Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Hate-Watchers

Instagram/HBO Max

Bethenny explains why she believes the Sex and the City revival was "the worst show ever," as Parker responds to those who would "hate watch" the show before its abrupt ending.

Bethenny Frankel joined the chorus of those who apparently "hate watched" the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That ..., revealing why she feels the show -- which just ended its run last week -- was the "worst show ever."

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, after the finale had aired the night before, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star prefaced her brutally honest opinion about the show by pointing out how the HBO Max series made fun of her in its first season. At the time, Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw remarked that she kept finding a reason not to move to the Hamptons, as another character asked if the reason was always Frankel.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I don't feel bad about saying this about And Just Like That, because they dragged me Season 1. I have, nevertheless, watched this series," Frankel began in her video. "This is the worst show ever. Honestly, this is from hero to zero. It's just so forced. Every second, someone is wearing the most ridiculously outlandish [outfit]."

After calling out what she considered the absurdity of Charlotte and Harry's storyline and lack of housekeeper, Frankel then said Aidan Shaw was "like Goofy, all of a sudden, from f--king Disneyland" with his mannerisms and behavior.

"Everyone is like a weird caricature of themselves and it's just like the most bizarre, forced show," Frankel continued. "Put it in the back and shoot it. Put it to rest."

"I probably would be saying this in a gentler manner, but because they dragged me, this is like my inner-most self, unfiltered, unedited opinion of this show," she later admitted, before wrapping up her rant. "It's ridiculous. Everything is menopause. Everything is the most 2025 version of itself. If you're gonna take a shot at this B, you better not miss, and you guys missed. Well done."

She captioned her post, "25 pounds of disaster in a 5-pound bag — and yep, it explodes," while writing, "And just like that SUCKS" over her footage.

Frankel's comments come as Parker reacted to those who generally "hate watched" the show while speaking with The New York Times for the finale.

"I don't think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that," she shared. "We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real. I guess I don't really care. And the reason I don't care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful."

Speaking with EW about the finale, series creator Michael Patrick King said it was a "creative decision" to end the show where it did. "We did everything we wanted to do fully for that expression of the individual versus society. Each of the relationships is in a place where you can fan-fiction the rest of it yourselves," he told the outlet.