Chris Pratt Defends Some of RFK Jr.'s Policies, Tells Critics to Be 'Reasonable'

Getty

"I'd hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I'd be having an allergic reaction to," Pratt said of his extended family member.

While appearing on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, the Jurassic World star opened up about the controversy surrounding his extended family member, RFK Jr. -- who is first cousin to Maria Shriver, mom to Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Maher started by sharing his thoughts on RFK Jr., declaring that he "loves" the Health and Human Services Secretary but doesn't agree with everything he has said in the past.

"I don't agree with everything [he says], but I agree with the overall view that what makes us sick is the toxicity ... all the s--t in the water, the air and the food and giving kids pharmaceuticals," Maher explained. "But then he gets specific about things and then I know why people say he's nutty."

The podcast host then asked Pratt if people often ask him about RFK Jr., to which he revealed he sat down with him in a "strictly family dinner kind of vibe."

"I really got along with him well and think he's great," he continued.

"He's funny, I like him, I love him … [but] I've seen that sometimes the person that you are can be in stark contrast to the person that your enemy is saying that you are," he added, saying that, "in politics you inherit enemies and when you jump on the bandwagon with the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you're going to be made to look terrible."

He shared that while there are reported policies of RFK Jr.'s that he finds questionable, Pratt doesn't talk politics at the dinner table.

"It's not like I say to Bobby, 'Let’s talk about this.' We're playing cards or playing Mafia or having fun or having dinner. I'm not going to pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true. I just kind of assume that none of them are? And, for the most part, I wish him well," he said diplomatically.

RFK Jr. is leading the "Make America Healthy Again" movement which is focused on improving the health of Americans, especially children. He has made reducing ultra-processed foods and environmental toxins from foods a priority, NBC News reported.

"There's certain things he oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way -- like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids food," Pratt said.

"I think that’s a great thing. If you just do that, that's amazing. I'd hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I'd be having an allergic reaction to," he continued. "To be like, 'Oh, well, if they do it, I don't want it to happen. I'll put Clorox in my children's cereal myself!' Be reasonable here. There's certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful."

Pratt went on to compare politics to Hollywood and how the media can completely skew a person's opinion on another human being.

"Politics, it's a nasty business," Pratt said.