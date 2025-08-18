Lil Tay Says Any Woman Over 25 Working 9 to 5 Is 'A Failure,' Family 'Disowned' Her Over OnlyFans

Instagram

The former child rapper, who claims to have broken a record after launching her OnlyFans page on her 18th birthday, says all women should get on the platform, "who gives a f--k what anybody thinks?"

Lil Tay continues to make waves after launching her OnlyFans on her 18th birthday earlier this month and claiming to have set a new record, surpassing Bhad Babie, by earning $1 million in her first three hours. Now, she's saying all women should be doing this.

The teen, in fact, took it a step further by proclaiming in an Instagram video over the weekend, "If you're over the age of 25 and you're still working a 9 to 5, you are a failure."

She went on to explain how she sees it, adding, "Like, by then you should've already made your bag. And ladies, every single one of you should drop the link, like me. Literally just make your bag. Who gives a f--k what anybody thinks? Screw your family."

The former child rapper went on to claim that her own family had "disowned" her for her decision to launch on the adult platform, saying, "They don't talk to me anymore. They don't f--k with me."

Boasting the financial success she claims the site has given her in just a few short weeks, Lil Tay said of her family, "Who gives a s--t. I can literally buy their whole life if I wanted to. I'm good."

After her OF launched, Lil Tay's father, Chris Hope, told TMZ that he's not aware of any porn or nudity on her page, but he's not planning to monitor it regardless. He said that as an adult, she "can make her own decisions," adding, "I am sure she is going to be successful in whatever she decides to do."

As for his thoughts about it, he told the outlet it's not his place to judge her and he only has love for his daughter, though he's aware "some people won't approve no matter what she does."

In her video, Lil Tay also shared her thoughts on higher education, which was definitely in line with her thoughts about family and anyone criticizing her OnlyFans career. "F--k education," she said, "'cause Harvard was never gonna make me eight figures. That's why I dropped out of it and I dropped the link instead."

Lil Tay doubled down on her insistence that every woman should be following her chosen path in her post's caption, as well, which read, "EVERY girl should drop a link 💗."

Commenters were certainly mixed in their reactions, with some of them pushing back hard against her hot take. "So being a doctor means I’ll be a failure?" wrote one commenter, while another replied, "Sorry girl but I’m going to college 😭."

"Being a nurse means I’m a failure?" wrote another. "I work 8-5 in outpatient oncology which is treating cancer patients. I like to think that I’m not a failure and I don’t think my patients think so either."

One fan wrote, "If you’re 18 and your first thought is to open an OF…someone failed YOU in life," while another wondered if Lil Tay was just "rage baiting rn?" Several others joined in on this theory, while one fan remembered how Lil Tay first rose to prominence as a flexer, reminding everyone, "y'all forgot lil tay was ragebaiting since she was young."

She still has pinned to the top of her page the post where she touted her first million dollars earned on the platform, while she calls herself "the youngest flexer alive, and the freakiest" in her IG Stories.