Ex-Officer Who Allegedly Filmed OnlyFans Video, Groped Breasts on Duty Cops Plea

A man identifying himself as "Officer Johnson" allegedly gropes a woman's bare breasts and grabs his own genitals in the footage, titled "Can't believe he didn't arrest me," as the OnlyFans star in the footage speaks out.

A fired Nashville police officer escaped jail time after he allegedly participated in filming a racy video with an OnlyFans model while on the clock.

Per CBS News, Sean Herman entered a "best interest" plea to one count of felony official misconduct last week; a second count was dismissed. Also known as an Alford plea, a "best interest" plea is when a defendant does not plead guilty, but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction.

Herman was given one year supervised probation for his plea and was also granted judicial diversion, meaning the case could be dismissed and charge expunged if he successfully completes probation.

Herman was arrested back in June 2024 and charged with two counts of felony official misconduct for his alleged role in an adult video filmed while he was on duty. Per police, the video was shot on April 26, 2024 in a Madison-area warehouse parking lot, while Herman was on duty as a patrol officer in the Madison Precinct.

In the footage, Herman allegedly took part in "a mock traffic stop," during which a woman can be heard telling the man filming that she wasn't "going to get a ticket" and would instead show the officer "my t--s." While the officer's face can't be seen, as he is filmed from the chest down, his cruiser, patrol car and a patch which appears to be for the Metro Nashville Police Department on his shoulder are clearly visible.

Per News Channel 5, the officer identifies himself as "Officer Johnson," before groping the woman's bare breasts and grabbing his genitals through his pants. The video was titled, "Can't believe he didn't arrest me" -- and, according to the outlet, Herman is the one who "asked to do the stunt."

Police say detectives from their Specialized Investigations Division became aware of the video in early-May and identified Herman as the man in the video. He was fired on May 9, the day after they learned of the footage.

"His actions were totally outrageous and incredibly disrespectful to every MNPD employee and this agency as a whole," a spokesperson for the department told FOX 17 news at the time.

The investigation continued after Herman -- who was employed by the police department for three years -- was booted from his job, resulting in the indictment.

The woman in the footage, known as Jordin, and her husband spoke with Law&Crime about the case back in March, claiming the video was "a skit that we put on Twitter just to get clicks." She said it wasn't a video for her OnlyFans page, but a promotional video she shared on her social media to drive more attention to her page.

Her husband also said Herman was not paid or compensated for appearing in the video, claiming Herman reached out to them on social media wanting to make a video with Jordin, with this footage being more of a "skit" or "prelude" to an official collab.