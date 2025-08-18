Nicole Young Slams 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 Reunion, Plans To Reveal Her Side: 'I Will Not Be Silenced'

The reality star -- who has been beefing with Chrishell Stause -- claims she watched four movies while waiting to go on set before being dismissed from the reunion after being asked about "one specific instance."

Selling Sunset hasn't even started yet, but Nicole Young is letting fans know it will be drama-filled.

The real estate agent took to TikTok on Sunday, August 17 to share her experience filming the reunion special for Season 9. The season is set to premiere on October 29, however, the reunion episode release date is yet to be announced.

"Just got home from the reunion, let me tell you abut my day," Young began while eating a bag of popcorn, clearly ready to spill some tea.

She went on to explain that she arrived to set at 8:30 a.m. -- 30 minutes before her call time of 9:00 a.m. -- and began her glam process with hair and makeup.

"I'm fully ready by 10:15, 10:30 a.m.," she recalled. "Sit in my trailer so long that I watch four movies. So 6 o'clock rolls around, by the way I have been in hair and makeup for hours."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She continued: "They finally bring me out to set, and they sit me down and they want me to address one specific instance so I do and then the moderator goes, 'Okay thanks Nicole, it was great to see you.'"

Young then shook her head in shock while crunching on popcorn.

"I really, just, never experienced a situation where it was so obvious that the intent was to not give me the opportunity to speak. Unreal," Young said. "But you know what? Sometimes you just have to recognize things that no longer serve you. And this is one of them."

She then proceeded to give the camera the middle finger -- clarifying it was for the show and not her followers -- before adding that she will be sharing all of the information about her side of the story on her TikTok.

"Trust me, I will not be silenced," she said.

Young has been beefing with one of the show's favorites, Chrishell Stause ever since she joined the main cast in Season 6.

The drama began when Young claimed Stause took credit for one of her past listings, then the flood gates opened and the pair have been going back and forth ever since. At one point, Young suggested Stause didn't get to where she is in the Oppenheim office because of her selling skills; Stause then accused Young of being on drugs.

TMZ reported earlier this year that production put Young on pause in the middle of Season 9 because of the continued drama with Stause.