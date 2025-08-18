Sharon Stone Reveals She Once Went On A Date With Nelly, Recalls Alleged SNL Death Threats

Getty

The Basic Instinct star recounts the shocking moment while hosting Saturday Night Live when audience members purportedly walked toward her threatening to "kill" her -- and how Lorne Michaels reacted.

Talk about getting hot in here... Sharon Stone revealed she once dated Nelly.

The Basic Instinct star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she was asked to debunk or confirm some rumors about herself, one being that she once dated the "Hot In Here" singer.

"I mean, this is crazy enough that I actually might believe it," host Andy Cohen said before Stone answered.

Fellow WWHL guest star Bob Odenkirk added: "I'm going to say yeah."

"Yes I did," she told Cohen, shocking the audience.

"Did you have a second date?" Cohen asked, to which Stone replied with a shake of her head, "No, I did not."

Stone didn't go into any details about the date with the singer, only giggling as the audience gasped at her answer.

She did however recount the time she hosted Saturday Night Live in 1992. It was around the time her iconic film Basic Instinct came out and was making headlines for what Stone described as a " ton of controversy" about the homosexuality and the nudity within the film.

"There was a group of people in the audience that were protesters," Stone recalled. "We started shooting live because it's live, and these protesters started coming toward the stage saying they were going to kill me."

"All of a sudden I hear him [Lorne Michaels] screaming to the cops, 'What are you doing, watching the f--king show?' -- and the cops snapped out of it and they started grabbing the guys, beating the s--t out of them and handcuffing them."

However, the show must go on -- especially in live television.

"The guy right behind the camera looks at me and goes, 'Sharon,' and he goes, 'hold for five' and I thought five minutes."

The actress then remembered pulling herself together and watching the police handcuff the protestors before she hears the same man count down from five ... as in seconds.

She continued: "And I went, 'WHAT?!?' and he goes, 'We're live, honey!'"

The actress is currently single and a mother to three sons, Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19. Stone adopted her eldest child in 2000 with then-husband Phil Bronstein, whom she separated from in 2003. Two years later, Stone adopted Laird, and the following year saw her adopting Quinn.