Taylor Swift Breaks Internet Again with Yet Another Countdown -- And Fans Have Thoughts

Taylor Swift generated headlines on Monday when her official website transformed into a bedazzled countdown, ticking off the minutes until a big reveal that hit at 2 p.m. ET ... but was it worth all the hoopla?

It helps that the singer is famous for dropping hints and Easter eggs into everything she does -- just do a search and see how many theories are cropping up around her recent New Heights podcast appearance with fans analyzing every word, object, head turn, smile ... how many times she blinks? Well, probably.

So it was with bated breath and anticipation that the world prepared for what would be the next jaw-dropping announcement. After all, one does not do a takeover of their entire website for nothing short of something epic -- like maybe Taylor Swift announcing that she's going to be this year's Halftime Show (did you catch all those New Heights clues?)...

Well. It wasn't that.

Instead, the end of the countdown triggered another countdown.

Okay, it also announced The Life of a Showgirl: The Shiny Bug Collection, a limited run vinly pressing that's only available to order for 48 hours (thus the new countdown). It does include a "unique shiny bug edition poem," according to the description, so that's something. And it adds purple to the color palette.

Every showgirl’s dressing room needs a banger soundtrack. 🎶 The Life of a Showgirl: #TheShinyBugCollection is available now on Wintergreen & Onyx and Violet Shimmer Marbled Vinyl. Shop for 48 hours at https://t.co/9tVrdyb8TB! 🪲



*Available until August 20 at 1:59pm EDT or while… pic.twitter.com/Z9NC49gKJg @taylornation13

But was it worth all the hoopla? Was that worth stopping the presses -- or starting the vinyl presses, as the case may be -- and everyone jumping on to Taylor Swift's store to see what she was going to announce? Well, if you're an artist trying to sell merchandise, it was absolutely worth it. If even a fraction of those people pick up a copy, it will be well worth it indeed.

And the buzz was certainly there, as within seconds of the reveal, Swifties already had the Shiny Bug Collection trending at number one in the United States. Then, the albums themselves sold out within the first hour (rendering that second countdown rather unnecessary). When Taylor Swift jumps, her fans definitely jump with her!

They immediately lit up social media with praise for her latest look from the leaked images for the new album's showgirl aesthetic. "This is the best Taylor has ever looked omg," touted one, while another agreed, "never seen anyone this gorgeous."

This is the best Taylor has ever looked omg #TheShinyBugCollection pic.twitter.com/wTRcjut526 @legendaarykay

But it wasn't all euphoria and praise, as there were those more than a little disappointed that the countdown didn't lead to something at least somewhat substantial. "Taylor swift giving us an album variant instead of releasing a single," commented one, with a snarky animated GIF.

That sentiment was felt by others across social media, with some wondering why this was set up to be such a big deal. "taylor swift’s big countdown just being her selling even more vinyl variants," commented one.

And then there were those who just keep digging into everything for more clues and hints, even combing through the past for hints about this announcement -- albeit not always completely seriously, as the one fan who joked that "taylor swallowing a bug two years ago was an easter egg for this shiny bug variant drop!!!"

"Did she really name a variant after the bug?" asked another.

