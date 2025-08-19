Bryan Kohberger Bizarre Behavior Revealed -- How He Made Classmates 'Uncomfortable'

Getty

One classmate detailed being "verbally kidnapped" into a 3-hour conversation with Kohberger, while others accused him of making "homophobic, ableist, xenophobic and misogynistic" comments -- sparking discrimination training just days before the murders.

Bryan Kohberger's bizarre behavior while studying criminology at Washington State in the months before brutally killing four University of Idaho students has been revealed.

As additional case files from the Idaho State Police are released, complaints from Kohberger's classmates and professors have been made public, detailing their troubling experience with the convicted killer ahead of his arrest. Both PEOPLE and CNN obtained copies of the docs, laying out some of their distressing interactions with Kohberger and his problematic comments.

Per docs, he had a reputation for "being a d--k" on campus, with at least 13 complaints filed against him during the 2022 fall semester. One staff member said some of his issues stemmed from his "stating of outspoken discriminatory comments which were homophobic, ableist, xenophobic and misogynistic in nature." Some troubling comments laid out in the doc include him allegedly asking a deaf classmate "if she would be comfortable procreating given the fact she had a disability," while referring to a divorced woman as a "broken" woman.

"He would also stare at people and stand uncomfortably close or 'lean' over women, making them very uncomfortable," added one staffer, who said that, when pressed about the complaints, Kohberger claimed his "comments had been misunderstood."

Other female students described him "staring" at them "aggressively," while a faculty member said it seemed like Kohberger had a "keen interest" in a grad assistant. Things got so bad, allegedly, that the assistant required an escort to her car due to his behavior. Another student said she felt he timed his exits so he could follow her to her car -- and she wasn't the only one with this complaint.

"Kohberger always seems to want to be in the general area of her and others in the program that did not want to have anything to do with him," one student told authorities, while others described him as wanting to appear like he was the "strongest, smartest, most important person in the room."

Another undergrad in the criminology department claimed she was asked on a date by Kohberger, who allegedly still pursued her after she told him she had a girlfriend. She eventually began avoiding being alone -- with others in her life asking "how many precautions she perceived were being taken because of Kohberger" -- before a neighbor said they saw someone "very close outside her window." It's unknown whether that person was Kohberger, though he did allegedly live nearby.

Others said he often would trap people in conversations, block their paths or trail them, with one male student claiming he was "verbally kidnapped" by Kohberger into a 3-hour convo he couldn't get out of. During the lengthy chat, the student claimed Kohberger said he "had no one to really have 'guy talks' with" and "could pick up any woman he wanted in bars and clubs."

Both students and teachers described acting as "a buffer" between Kohberger and others, feeling they needed to interrupt conversations he was having with people for their protection. A faculty member was reportedly afraid to leave him alone with female students, due to her "maternal instinct," and even told one student to email her with the subject line "911" if she needed help.

He was described as being "highly problematic" by staffers, who allegedly considered pulling both his funding and position as a TA.

"Mark my word, I work with predators, if we give him a PhD, that's the guy that in many years when he is a professor, we will hear is harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing ... his students," one teacher allegedly said in a meeting about his behavior just days before his arrest.

Per students interviewed by police, they were all required to take discrimination training because of some of Kohberger's comments. The training happened November 8, 2022, just days before the murders in Idaho.