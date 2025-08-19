Bunnie Xo Makes Sure Jelly Roll Is Still Her 'Squish' After Losing Almost 200 Pounds

Getty/TikTok

The playful video comes after the country star revealed he's lost nearly 200 pounds since starting his weight loss journey in 2022.

Bunnie Xo is checking in on her marriage after her husband Jelly Roll's major transformation.

In a TikTok video posted Friday, the Dumb Blonde podcast host playfully bodyslammed her husband against a rock wall, writing in text overlay: "When you have to check and make sure he's still your squish after all the weight loss."

Bunnie captioned the clip "Bestie #jellyandbunnie." In the video, the country star is seen in an all-black fit with a backwards cap while Bunnie rocks a black tank, flannel tied at the waist and black-and-white slides.

After the bodyslam, she plants a kiss on the "Save Me" singer's cheek, and Jelly returns the love, giving her butt a squeeze before they share another kiss.

The couple's flirty moment comes after Jelly confirmed back in April that he's down nearly 200 pounds since beginning his weight loss journey in 2022.

"I started at 540 lbs.," he revealed on Pat McAfee's Big Night Aht live show. "I'm 357 lbs. [as of] this morning, baby!"

His next goal? To drop another hundred pounds.

"I plan to lose another 100 lbs. to go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!" Jelly added.

Jelly has been open about his health journey, telling fans in December 2024 on Bunnie's podcast that his success wasn't tied to his weight.

"What I want the world to know, and I want people to see ... is that I didn't become successful because of my weight. I became successful in spite of it. I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That's insane," he said at the time, referring to himself as "morbidly obese."

The "Wild Ones" singer also revealed goal on this list: "I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026. That's my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations."

And he has his wife's full support with Jelly noting that his plans made Bunnie "so giddy."

As for how he dropped the weight, exercise played a major role, but so did diet, with Jelly telling PEOPLE in November 2024 that overcoming an addition to food was one of the toughest battles he's had to fight.