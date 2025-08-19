Influencer Almost 'Decapitated' Herself With Neck Scarf After It Got Stuck Under Moving Car

Instagram

"A reminder for the ladies: REMOVE your neck scarves before entering or operating any heavy machinery," the influencer said, showing the friction marks left on her neck in a viral video.

An Australian influencer "nearly decapitated" herself ... with her own dress!

Eli Moulton, 33 took to Instagram to share a horrifying experience she accidentally put herself in after the neck scarf she was wearing got stuck in a moving car.

"The dress that held me in a choke hold,”" she wrote across the screen, with a photo of her in a long black dress and a matching scarf.

She then showed the burn around her neck as the audio switched to the viral "oh, no" sound, with the caption "Literally."

The scarf left a thick red line around her neck due to friction burns as the it pulled off of her when the car took off.

"⚠️⚠️⚠️ A reminder for the ladies: REMOVE your neck scarves before entering or operating any heavy machinery! Nearly decapitated myself getting the scarf tangled underneath the car on the way home 😅," she added in her caption.

Her followers were shocked at the injury, sharing their thoughts with the fashion influencer.

"😮 You poor thing! Jeepers, Eli! 🖤," one person wrote.

"She’s a fighter. No scarf will break her. But also ... I cried when you told me. Glad we still have each other xx," a friend added.

Despite the near decapitation, Moulton insisted she was okay following the injury. She shared a video of the mark from Australian news network, 7News.

"Not even the Paris filter can help me," Moulton joked. "We are off to get this medically dressed -- don't worry folks. My spirits are still high. Thriving and surviving."

In a previous post, Moulton shared a number of photos from her night at BMW in Adelaide, South Australia.

"Made it out of the house for what was an incredible night at the opening of @glenelgbmw 🥂," her caption read. "Thank you to our chauffeur for getting us to the event on time because god knows that if I had to drive I would have arrived 2 hours late, on empty…with a flat tire."