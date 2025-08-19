Jay Cutler Hits Back at Ex Kristin Cavallari's 'Reckless' Claims About Their Divorce Settlement

Getty

After Cavallari claimed she's "never gotten a penny from" Cutler and "didn't get any money from our divorce," Cutler called out his ex-wife, calling her comments "borderline slander," "insanity," and "completely untrue."

Jay Cutler is speaking out about his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari's comments regarding the finances in their divorce settlement.

During a recent episode of his Take It Outside podcast, the former NFL star hit back at his ex's claims that she didn't get "a penny" from their divorce.

In case you missed it, in June, Cavallari, 38, shut down speculation that her ex-husband "funded" her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, claiming that she's a "100% owner" and that she's "never taken any outside funding."

As for Cutler, specifically, Cavallari said, "I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband. I didn't get any money from our divorce, so let's just clear that up."

Cutler and Cavallari split in 2020 after seven years of marriage. The former couple -- who share kids Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9 -- finalized their divorce in 2022.

Cutler, 42, addressed Cavallari's remarks on the August 14 episode of his podcast, calling her comments "borderline slander," "insanity," and "completely untrue."

"She didn't get a penny," he claimed after his co-host, Sam Mackey, read Cavallari's comment. "She got a lot, a lot, a lot of bills."

"I mean, let's think about this logically. 'Not a penny,' OK," he said. "Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so, three kids. You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It's online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years."

"So, you go to divorce, and each side gets a lawyer, and then you go to court, and there's a judge. In the state of Tennessee, if we went to the judge and been like, 'Hey, he's going to keep every single dollar over the past seven years, and you're going to get nothing,'" he continued. "There isn't a judge in the state of Tennessee that would've signed that."

The former NFL quarterback then claimed that Cavallari's lawyer would not let her agree to not getting any money in the settlement.

As for there being "no child support," Cutler said for these types of settlements, it's not needed since the dollar amount is so large.

"This number ... it's a very big number, and a company to boot, which was hers, which was also a marital asset, because it was created during the marriage," he claimed.

The dad of three accused Cavallari of being "irresponsible" for making her remarks.

"I think it's reckless. I think it's borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got," Cutler said. "It's insanity. It's completely false, completely untrue. It is, it just is."

"I've got a divorce decree. I've got something that's signed by the judge -- it's, like, 67 pages -- it says exactly, it says the number breakdown," he continued, adding that he's not "going to get into" the "exact numbers," but said he can "guarantee" the number is "definitely not zero."

When his co-host asked if the dollar amount is "enough" to live "very comfortably" for "the rest of your life," Cutler replied, "Without a doubt. Without an absolute doubt."

Mackey said he thinks Cavallari's claims are "unfortunate," to which Cutler said, "I mean, I would say unnecessary."

"I hate that I even have to address it honestly, but it gets to a point where it's just untrue. Very untrue," he noted, adding that he knows "the truth."

TooFab has reached out to Cavallari's reps for comment.

In addition to making her comments about her ex-husband on her podcast in June, Cavallari also opened up about her custody agreement with Cutler that same month, revealing that she has primary custody of their three children.

"I did have my kids full time for awhile and now I have them except for every other weekend," she said on her Let's Be Honest podcast. "I'm not gonna get into the reasoning or the legality of it."

While Cutler has previously said that the schedule works for their family, Cavallari explained that because the kids are with her most of the time, she feels the pressure to keep hustling. "I have my kids most of the time, and I work so hard to support them," she said.

The former Laguna Beach star also opened up about the constant questions she gets regarding her ex.