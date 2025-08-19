Kate Gosselin Reacts to Rumors She Doesn't Speak to Daughter Hannah

Getty/Instagram

The former reality star gave an update on her relationship with daughter Hannah after fans began speculating on the status of their bond.

Kate Gosselin is clapping back at speculation about her relationship with daughter Hannah.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star took to TikTok last week to share that Hannah -- one of the sextuplets she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin -- actually helped her set up an Amazon storefront.

"Hannah just called me and helped me get an Amazon list together of all the things that I mentioned and people keep asking me for, so guess what? It’s on my TikTok profile now," Kate told followers. "I know! I'm really excited because I was asking her for help. She's really good."

The update surprised some fans, since Hannah, now 21, chose to live with Jon in 2018.

"I didn't even know Hannah still spoke to you," one commenter wrote. Kate quickly hit back, replying: "Yep! Always has! Don't believe what you hear out there, constantly being shoved down your throat 😘."

Hannah isn't the only sibling who went to live with Jon. Her brother Collin also moved in with their dad that same year after spending time in a facility for children with special needs. At the time of their 2009 divorce, Kate had been granted full custody of all eight kids: twins Mady and Cara, now 24, and sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Joel, Aeden, Alexis, and Leah.

The Gosselin family's drama has played out both on and off screen, with Hannah telling Teen Vogue earlier this year that, while the divorce was tough, it brought her closer to her siblings.

"[Filming] made my siblings and I closer to each other, even though it made my parents further from each other," she explained, adding, "It's hard to go back and watch my parents argue."

Collin, however, has been more outspoken against his mom. In 2023, he accused Kate of driving "a barrier" between him and his siblings during an appearance on Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s, and in 2024 told The Sun she was "physically aggressive" and "verbally, very abusive."

Kate denied the claims in a statement to PEOPLE , saying her son has a "distorted perception of reality."

"My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years," Kate explained. "For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs."

She added, "Collin's distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with."