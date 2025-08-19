HGTV's Bargain Block Star Admits 'Anger' Over Cancelation, Thank Fans for Support

Instagram

"The anger we experienced in the last few months was tough to handle," says Keith Bynum, clarifying that the decision to end the show "was not ours" amid a major shakeup at HGTV.

One of the stars of HGTV's Bargain Block is speaking out after the show's sudden, unexpected cancelation.

The series -- on which Keith Bynum and partner Evan Thomas renovate Detroit homes found by real estate agent Shea Hicks-Whitfield -- was one of several canceled by the home renovation network earlier this year, amid a major shakeup at the network. Also reportedly axed were Christina on the Coast, The Flipping El Moussas, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate and Izzy Does It.

Ahead of the final four episodes of Bargain Block starting to air this week, Bynum took to social media on Tuesday to thank fans for their support following the cancelation, as he also got candid about the anger he and his team felt in the wake of the upsetting announcement.

"Tomorrow marks the beginning of the end of Bargain Block. It's amazing to be part of something so wonderful and it's hard to say goodbye but I'm beyond grateful for the last five years," began Bynum. "Our amazing fans have welcomed us into their homes like we were their best friends and we felt that."

"The amount of people that come up to us and ask for a hug or a physical connection of some kind is beautiful to me. And while Evan still squirms, we all can't deny how special we have felt," he then joked. "Getting to work with my two best friends has been a dream, too. The connection and love we have for each other is real and I'm very grateful that came thru."

Bynum then said he's "grateful" the show is ending "at a high point," before reflecting on how the cancelation made them all feel.

"While the decision to leave was not ours, it's clear we have fans that will support us no matter what network we land on and that is a comfort," he wrote. "I'll admit, the anger we experienced in the last few months was tough to handle, but seeing how many of you were also angry helped us see a path forward."

He then concluded: "Out of the bad always comes some good. I love you all. I hope you love the last four episodes. It was a joyride for the most part!"

Speaking with the Detroit Free Press this week, Hicks-Whitfield said she understands why viewers were sad the show would be ending.

"I believe it is a really good show, and it highlights really great things happening in our city," she told the outlet, claiming they "don't really have much of an inside scoop of the why" when it comes to the cancelation. Hicks-Whitfield added the three were "excited with the prospect" of a fifth season, while saying, "It seems to me in my 48 years of life and a TV watcher all my days, that in the past … quite a few really good shows get canceled."