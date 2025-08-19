Kristin Cavallari Says 'Lack of' Sex Is 'Really Sad' In Update on Love Life

Instagram

The reality star opened up about her close friendship with her pal, Justin Anderson, noting that she's "gained a lot from Justin that I would need from a man," before also sharing her thoughts on re-entering the dating scene.

Kristin Cavallari is sharing insight into her love life.

On the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the reality star discussed the topic of adult friendships, and spoke about her bond with her close friend, hairstylist Justin Anderson. According to Cavallari, 38, her bestie brings her "a lot" of things she "would need from a man," except one big part of a romantic relationship.

The Hills alum explained how she's known Anderson for 20 years, and called him her "rock."

"What I get from friendships is very different than what I get in relationships from a man," Cavallari said. "Justin is maybe a little different, because Justin is a man, and he's very masculine."

"I really am able to get a lot from Justin, which, hey, maybe that's why I haven't felt the need to settle or make a man work because I'm gained a lot from Justin that I would need from a man," she added. "Other than sex, obviously, which we won't even go there 'cause the lack of that is, that's really sad."

Cavallari went on to give an update on her love life, sharing that hasn't been dating much in 2025.

"I haven't been dating this year, you guys. I haven't been dating," she said. "I did just go on a date, and it was a great date and it was a really great first date back in the game … but I am kind of back out there ... [not] back out there. I went on one date. But it felt good. I was excited to go on a date."

"I've needed this year to kind of just focus on myself," she noted, before adding that she will share more on "another podcast" episode.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While Very Cavallari star said she hasn't been on the dating scene this year, Cavallari revealed earlier this year that she had a brief, but "deep" fling with retired NHL player, Nate Thompson.

"He is an ex-hockey player. He's been retired for a couple years now. He's a dad. He's someone who has done a lot of work on himself, and we really connected on such a deep level," she shared on her podcast in April. "Honestly, one of the deeper relationships I've had, especially in such a short amount of time."

While the relationship was "firing on all other cylinders," Cavallari said that sadly, there wasn't a "flame" with Thompson.

"I need in the beginning to want to rip your f--king clothes off," she insisted. "I need compatibility and chemistry. I understand that what I'm searching for is rare. … I'm not gonna settle for anything less than exactly what I want."

Although the reason for her split from Thompson had little to do with his former impression, the mom of three said she's "done" dating still-competing athletes.

Cavallari married former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2013, with the couple welcoming three children: Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9. The two split in 2020, with their divorce being finalized in 2022.