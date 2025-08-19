Michelle Williams Opens Up About The Birth of Her Fourth Child: 'Miracle Of Our Little Girl'

Getty

"Thanks to Christine, I have three under 5 at home," Williams said, thanking her surrogate before sharing her trick for "self-care" and getting out of the house.

Michelle Williams is a proud mother of four.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was guest-hosted by Tiffany Haddish, the Dawson's Creek alum opened up about the birth of her fourth child; third with her husband Thomas Kail.

The 44-year-old actress revealed she welcomed a baby girl through the help of surrogacy.

"I've got to give a big shout out to Christine, 'cause this last baby did not come through my body," Williams told Haddish after she commented on her slender frame for three children under five. "But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you're watching out there; thank you, Christine."

PEOPLE confirmed the five-time Academy Award nominee welcomed her and Kail's third child together in April. Williams is notoriously private about her youngest children and has not shared two of their names with the world. The eldest of her children with Kail is four-year-old son, Hart.

The Dying for Sex star welcomed her first child, 19-year-old daughter Matilda Rose Ledger, with the late Heath Ledger in October 2005.

"Everything's good and under control. I'm the adult," Williams joked to Haddish. "I'm trying to figure out the sort of life-work balance," she added.

"I hear a lot of people are talking about self-care, and I'm just wondering when. Because I'm a working mom. Like, I already have the guilt, and I don't want to take more time away from them, but I understand, like, I need to fill up the tank," she explained.

However, she thinks she has finally "figured it out."

"It's by visiting our fine local establishments of government bureaucracy," she said as the audience laughed and applauded.

"You say, 'I'm sorry, honey. But one day you're going to grow up, and you're going to get a job. And you're going to pay taxes, and you're going to need a social security number for that,'" she recalled telling her children before heading off to do life's mundane tasks in peace.

"And then here's how it goes: I recommend a midday appointment because it's a little bit more crowded," she explained. "And then you can claim your rightful place at the back of the line where they will let you wait in complete silence for at least one hour."

"There is free seating for all. It's like ... Bring like a nail file and, like, a to-do list and, like, check, check, check. You know what I mean?"

She recalled finally having an "adult conversation" with the employee at the window, "Mrs. Anderson" who is now her friend.

"If you want a pro hack tip, don't double check your paperwork because you might have to go back," she added.