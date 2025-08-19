Offset Says It's Time to 'Move On' From Cardi B Relationship, Details Album Inspiration

Getty

Offset is closing the book on his relationship with Cardi B

The rapper spoke to the Associated Press, about his forthcoming album KIARI and what it represents.

"It's about moving on peacefully," Offset -- whose real name is Kiari Cephus -- told the publication.

"That's what the message is supposed to be," he added.

The 33-year-old confirmed that the last track on the album is about his tumultuous relationship with the "Bodak Yellow" artist. He insisted that it has now come to an end, for good this time.

"It's all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it's time to move on, it's over and done with," he told the outlet.

"It was great while it lasted," he continued. "That shouldn't be the topic for either one of us no more. It's a book that's closed."

However, the pair will always be in each other's lives as they share kids Kulture Kiari, 7, Wave Set, 3, and Blossom, 11 months.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024. In February, Offset requested joint legal custody of their three children, while also noting that Cardi's home should be their primary residence, according to TMZ at the time.

In May, the outlet reported that Offset filed an amendment to their divorce, requesting spousal support from Cardi, who blasted the Migos rapper over his request in her heated rant on Friday.

"I want you to die. But I want you to die f--king slow!" Cardi yelled, before slamming Offset after The Breakfast Club reported that he filed because "Cardi B was trying to come at him on things that were not fair," including when he is allowed to see their kids.

Cardi, for her part, said their kids are "always open" to seeing their father.

"It's not my fault you don't want to f--king fly to New York!" she exclaimed.

"Kiari is allowed to see my kids," she also said, per People. "There is not one day that he's not allowed to see my kids. He stood up my kids three times."