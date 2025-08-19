'Probably This' Couple Denies Cheating Allegations After Breakup Video Sparks Speculation

Instagram

The couple took to social media to deny allegations of cheating after fans speculated that Beau, one half of the "probably this" duo appeared "happy" in their joint breakup TikTok video, which has seen been deleted.

Matt Armato and Beau Ciolino -- better known to their nearly 700K TikTok followers as "Probably This" -- are shutting down rumors about what led to their breakup.

The lifestyle and home renovation duo went viral last week after announcing the end of their 12-year relationship in a joint TikTok video which has since been deleted. While Beau appeared upbeat about the split in the video, Matt looked visibly upset, which quickly fueled speculation online that breakup may not have been amicable.

"It's been a privilege doing 12 years together as partners and for 10 years sharing that online with everyone. I think that there is so much love between us and really loving someone knows when to change the format of the relationship, and we've decided to just be best friends," Beau said in the clip.

Matt followed by admitting, "This is like the dumbest video I think I can imagine. This belongs in my journal, not out there, but I want you to know I'm single."

Fans immediately began accusing Beau of cheating, something Matt has now publicly denied.

Before Beau deleted the video from the former couple's Probably This Instagram account -- which Beau now runs -- Matt left a comment defending his ex: "I love Beau with all my heart! He is a good person. Please do not attack him. We are both anxious in the video and showing it in different ways. He did not cheat, he did not use me, and he did not force me to make this. Our breakup was mutual even though it devastates me, because many things can be true."

Matt also took to his Instagram Stories to share a longer statement, urging followers not to vilify Beau.

"Thank you to everyone who's reached out with care after our breakup announcement. I know the video has sparked a lot of reactions. This is a deeply painful transition, and while I understand why people are speculating about our dynamic, I don't want this to become a pile-on against Beau," he began.

Instagram

Matt continued, "He is not a villain, he is a human, and a really beautiful one at that."

"One large point of criticism has been the gap between our apparent demeanors. Neither of us was confident addressing this publicly but given that we've built our career together as a couple it felt necessary," he continued.

"So what you might see as someone being carelessly giddy I see as nervous posturing -- and, sure, a bit of relief. I can't fault him for that. I too am relieved to be moving on. As we said in the video we are still very close and I feel deeply for him. Please know that there are no teams here. I see your compassion and I appreciate it, but if your support for me looks like tearing him down I don't want it."