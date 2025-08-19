Teen Accused of Killing Uber Driver Confessed to 3 More Murders, Threatened Child with Gun: DA

Albuquerque Metropolitan Detention Center

After telling police he killed a random Uber driver to "let off steam," the man allegedly confessed to more crimes -- as he's hit with additional charges.

The charges keep coming for a man who allegedly confessed to killing his Uber driver to "let off steam."

Following his arrest earlier this month for the first-degree murder of driver Joseph Andrus, 18-year-old Sheliky Sanchez has been hit with additional charges for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Child Abuse, and Witness Intimidation. He also allegedly admitted to committing more murders while in police custody.

The update comes from Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, who claims that "during his police interview following the murder, Sanchez claimed he had killed three other people when he was a juvenile." Per Bregman, authorities are still investigating those claims.

During a court hearing last week, a separate incident involving Sanchez from May was also revealed. "Police say Sanchez held a gun to the head of a 7-year-old child and threatened him, telling the child to stay quiet about the incident," Bregman said, announcing the additional charges in that case, mentioned above.

He'll remain in police custody, a judge ruled at the hearing.

Per a criminal complaint via Law&Crime, Andrus' shooting death happened in the early morning hours of August 7, after Sanchez allegedly asked his girlfriend to order an Uber from her account. "Police believe Sanchez browsed through the list of available drivers and deliberately selected Joseph Andrus," said Bregman.

The girlfriend allegedly told authorities she saw him go off in the ride-share, before being alerted that his ride "had come to a stop" before the scheduled drop-off. He later picked her up in a vehicle police have since confirmed belonged to Andrus, before taking her to McDonald's for a frappe and removing the license plate.

Sanchez would later tell authorities he purchased the vehicle from Facebook Marketplace on August 7 -- and, when told the Escape belonged to a murdered Uber driver, allegedly responded, "What the f--k?" He also allegedly denied taking an Uber ride himself on August 7, initially claiming he was at his grandmother's house asleep all night.

However, once confronted with the Uber driver's shooting death, he allegedly came clean -- telling police "he wanted to let some steam off due to 'so much stress and so much bulls—,'" per the criminal complaint.

He had no specific targets in mind, he allegedly said, but "anybody he could see or find," and reportedly told police he "cocked" his gun before getting into Andrus' vehicle so he could fire quickly. When asked if he was looking to steal a vehicle or shoot someone, he allegedly said, "to shoot him."

Of Andrus, Sanchez is quoted as telling police he "seemed like a good guy," who "was actually really cool" and "had a whole ass talk with me and everything" before the shooting. "I don't really go for good people," he allegedly told cops, after reportedly claiming he shot Andrus "like five times" after the driver took "way too long" to comply with Sanchez's demands he get out of the vehicle at the randomly-selected drop-off point. Then, he said he shot him again and stayed to watch him die, before driving off with the vehicle.

Per the docs, he said he "felt bad for him a little bit, but just getting that satisfaction out, out of the way, it's like a relief. Like taking an in and out breath." His only regret, per the complaint, was that he "wished he picked a different driver that looked big and buff."

In a statement, Uber said, "We are shocked and heartbroken for Joseph's family and loved ones after this senseless attack. We've been in contact with the police and are grateful for their work to bring those responsible to justice."