California Teen Speaks Out In TV Interview After Walking Off 120-Foot Cliff, Coma

NBC News/GoFundMe

Zane Wach and his family open up about the 14-year-old's health, and the tragic incident, with father Ryan recalling how he was "certain" his son "had died" after the fall, while Zane reveals he doesn't remember anything from that day on the mountain.

A California teen -- who was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a 120-foot fall -- is speaking out after returning home two months following the horrific accident.

In June, Zane Wach, 14, walked off a cliff while hiking Mount Whitney with his father, Ryan, after experiencing altitude sickness. The teen was critically injured and placed into a coma, from which he fortunately later awoke. Two months later, Zane and his family are opening up about the teen's health, and reflecting on the tragic incident in an interview with NBC Los Angeles.

While Zane's father Ryan will likely never forget what happened to his son, Zane revealed he doesn't remember anything.

When asked if he can recall what went down on "that day on the mountain," Zane replied, "No ... nope."

The terrifying incident occurred on June 10 during a 19-hour hike on Mount Whitney -- which sits at the second tallest peak in the U.S. at 14,505 feet. Ryan previously told The Independent, SFGATE and Las Vegas NBC affiliate KSNV, that Zane began showing signs of altitude sickness during their descent.

About six miles from the trailhead, Zane seemed to be improving, but soon after, things took a frightening turn. He began hallucinating.

"He said, 'You know, dad, I'm hallucinating you see all those little snow things, spots down there, snow fields? They look like snowmen. Or the green lakes over there? It kind of looks like Kermit the Frog and his friends," Ryan recalled to NBC Los Angeles when his son was in the hospital. "He's hallucinating and I can't get him to hike down and I don't know what to do."



Luckily for Ryan, another group of hikers helped them call for assistance. But before rescue crews arrived, Zane, still hallucinating, walked off the edge of a cliff, falling 120 feet.

"I went to wipe the tears from my eyes, take a second to think," Ryan told NBC Los Angeles. "He just walked over the edge like he was walking to the car and I just screamed. I was certain he had died. I didn't know how he could survive that."

The teen's father said him and his son waited six hours for the search and rescue teams. Zane was airlifted to Southern Inyo Hospital in Lone Pine, then transferred to Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas. Zane was placed in a medically induced coma. The teen's injuries included a broken ankle and finger, along with part of his pelvis.

About two weeks later, Zane woke up, and has been relearning basic motor skills, including how to walk, talk, and eat. Over the weekend, he returned home to Valencia, California.

When asked how he's feeling, Zane said, "Great."

"Standing hurts a little bit, but good," added the teen, who was wearing what a back brace.

While Zane's family said he won't be returning to high school this year amid his recovery, they shared that they plan on hiking the mountain once again.

"For sure," Zane's mom, Leann Wach, said when asked if they will return to the mountain. "If we got scared and started living our lives based off of one thing that went wrong, it wouldn't be much of a life. We can't live that way."

Zane agreed, telling NBC LA that he "definitely" will be going back to the mountain someday.

However, the teen's father said he still thinks about that horrific day "daily."