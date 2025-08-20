Why Andy Samberg Is Trending Amid Seth Meyers' Dog Frisbee's Death

Getty

Frisbee died this week -- on Samberg's birthday -- at the age of 14.

Seth Meyers is saying goodbye to a beloved member of his family -- but fans can't help noticing Andy Samberg's name popping up in the conversation.

On Tuesday, the Late Night with Seth Meyers host revealed that his family's Italian Greyhound, Frisbee, had passed away at age 14.

"RIP to Frisbee, our OG IG who I was happy to go grey with," Seth shared on Instagram. "She was at her best curled in your lap and patient when we dressed her up like a pilgrim. Thanks for 14 amazing years, girl."

The comedian. who shares sons Ashe, 9, and Axel, 7, and daughter Adelaide, 3, with wife Alexi Ashe, also posted heartwarming photos of Frisbee through the years, from cuddles in bed to sweet selfies.

Seth's Saturday Night Live family quickly filled the comments with love, with Rachel Dratch writing, "Noooo! Frisbeeee! Sorry for your loss," Kenan Thompson adding, "Oh nooooo!!! So sorry buddy!!!" and Amy Poehler declaring, "Frisbee forever."

Hannah Waddingham added, "Ohhhh 14 years! Beautiful tiny companion and the best name. Total member of the family. What a little love. Sorry for your loss," while Sarah Paulson wrote, "Oh Seth!!! Darlingest of the darling dogs. Sending you all my love" and Alyssa Milano commented, "Worst pain ever. I’m sorry for your loss."

Even fans chimed in, with many calling out Samberg for his longtime "feud" with Seth's pup, with one writing, "Very sorry for your loss, I hope she haunts Andy samberg for years to come 🖤," and another adding, "RIP Frisbee. Go to hell Samberg. ❤️."

"Frisbee getting the last laugh by dying for Andy's birthday is diabolical," wrote another, while someone else joked, "Frisbee dying on Andy's birthday??? Did someone check his alibi?"

Samberg, has yet to comment, though his feelings about the Meyers' family's beloved pet have are widely known.

"That dog sucks, dude," Samberg said of Frisbee, who coincidentally passed on Samberg's birthday said during a July 8 episode of Poehler's Good Hang podcast. "I will never back off that."

And Samberg's disdain for the dog runs deep, with Seth telling fans earlier this year that Palm Springs star even defaced a photo of the tiny dog.

"Here's a true thing he did,” the late-night host revealed on a February episode of his late night talk show. "I sent our Christmas card -- Frisbee's in it every year. He scratched out her face like a serial killer and mailed it back."

And while the two have always laughed about the running gag, Seth confirmed Samberg's distaste for Frisbee as very real.

"He really hates my dog and he's hated my dog since she was little and now she's 14," Seth shared.