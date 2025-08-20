Man Suspected of Killing Four, Abandoning Baby Speaks Out from Jail -- and Claims Innocence!

Jackson Police Department

Austin Drummond is accused of killing four members of the same family -- aged 15 to 38 -- before abandoning a baby belonging to two victims in a random yard and sparking a manhunt for his arrest. Now, he's sharing what he says happened.

The man who launched a week-long manhunt after allegedly killing four in Tennessee is reporteldy denying the charges against him, speaking out in a new interview from behind bars.

Austin Drummond, 28, was arrested earlier this month for the July deaths of James M. Wilson, 21, Adrianna Williams, 20, Cortney Rose, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15. The victims' bodies were found in Tiptonville, hours after the 7-month-old daughter of James and Adrianna was found in her car seat in a "random" front yard in Tigrett.

Rose was later identified as Adrianna's mother, while Braydon was IDed as Rose's son; Authorities said Drummond had dated Rose's half-sister at some point.

In a new interview from jail with News Channel 5 Nashville, Drummond insisted he had no reason to kill the four victims. Per reporter Nick Beres, Drummond called him after a source gave the murder suspect his phone number.

In the interview, Drummond reportedly claimed he was working as an informant for prosecutors, working with the FBI undercover to help shut down drug smuggling into jails and prisons, as well as arrest gang members, dealers and even crooked cops.

He told the outlet he became a member of one gang while behind bars for a prior offense, before learning just before the murders that his cover had been blown.

"They found out I was an informant," he said in audio from the phone call. "I was afraid, because I knew that bad things happened and I was afraid that because I was an informant, things would go wrong, things would happen to me."

When the four victims were killed, he said he was scared and ran, claiming he's innocent and had no reason to murder them. The outlet noted that Drummond did say "without explanation -- he was somehow directly involved in the killings," but wouldn't answer more specifics about the case.

After being presented with the phone call, the DA told the outlet there was a clear motive and they have no doubt Drummond did it. The general public can expect to possibly learn more during a preliminary hearing next month.

"As the elected District Attorney General, I am bound by the Tennessee Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit what I can say outside the courtroom to protect the integrity of ongoing proceedings," District Attorney General Danny Goodman also said in a statement late Tuesday. "While I understand there is public interest in the Austin Drummond case, the rules are clear that our proof will be presented in the courtroom - not on social media or in the press."

"What I can confirm is that the matter continues to be under active investigation and that we are working closely with all our law enforcement partners. The charges filed and the names of the parties involved are reflected in the public record, and the next step in this process will occur in court," he added.

"It is important to remember that all individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Out of respect for the judicial process, and in accordance with the rules of professional responsibility, I will not comment further at this time," he concluded. "Our focus remains on pursuing justice in the courtroom where it belongs."