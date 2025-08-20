Chaotic Video from Walmart Stabbing Spree Released, Shows Horrifying Scene

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office

11 were injured in the incident, as terrifying footage shows a man later identified as Bradford James Gille going on a rampage inside the store -- before being taken down in dramatic fashion by customers.

Newly released video shows the utter chaos that erupted inside a Michigan Walmart last month, after a man went on a stabbing spree inside the store, injuring 11.

All 11 victims survived, while suspect Bradford James Gille later pleaded not guilty to assault with intent to murder and terrorism charges.

The graphic video -- which does not include sound and was released by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office following a Freedom of Information Act request -- begins with man with a big backpack on his back approach a woman in the Traverse City store, before making jabbing movements at her as she's sent flying to the ground.

He then chases after another person in the store, before jabbing at other random people he ran past, shoving some to the floor. He continues darting around the Walmart, appearing to stab other shoppers, before making a run for the parking lot.

Once there, he sends another woman to the ground, before shoppers begin to fight back -- attempting to take him down by ramming him with shopping carts. One man is seen pulling out a gun, which authorities say led to Gille dropping the knife. Per Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea, a deputy who was nearby arrived on the scene in less than a minute and arrested the suspect.

According to the sheriff, the weapon was a folding knife with a 3 1/2-inch blade, while the victims ranged in age from 29 to 84. They also called it a "random" attack.

In July, authorities confirmed the sheriff's office did receive a court order for Gille to be taken into custody on Friday, July 25. He, however, did not have a known residence and was identified as homeless -- so authorities searched the area for him that day and Saturday, before eventually apprehending him following the stabbing spree.

Per the sheriff, he had "prior assaultive incidents" and controlled substance violations, while no motive has yet been revealed.