Joe Jonas Recalls 'Embarrassing' Trip to Mile High Club

The Jonas Brothers singer named the moment as the "memory that keeps [him] up at night," while also admitting that the trip was ultimately "worth it."

Joe Jonas is opening up about his trip to the mile high club.

While being interviewed on the street by the Are You Okay show, the singer revealed why his steamy moment on a flight ultimately turned out to be "embarrassing."

"What is one embarrassing memory that keeps you up at night?" the show's host, Bri Morales, asked the Jonas Brothers member.

"I joined the mile club a couple years ago," he recalled. "I was wearing contacts. [I] left the bathroom. I thought I was high-fiving my drummer. After the high-five, I realized it was the flight attendant."

The "Burnin' Up" singer went on to confirm that the awkward moment did happen on a private plane.

"It was a private plane," Jonas said. "Or I would be banned from flying."

Despite the embarrassing moment, when asked if taking a trip to the mile high club was "worth it," he said, "Yeah."

The 36-year-old didn't reveal who the special lady on the flight with him was.

Jonas and his ex-wife Sophie Turner -- with whom he shares daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, -- split in 2023, with their divorce being finalized last year. Following his breakup from the Game of Thrones actress, Jonas had a short-lived romance with model Stormi Bree.

Meanwhile, also during the fun interview with the Are You Okay? show, the "Cake By the Ocean" crooner shared a secret people wouldn't know by "looking" at him.

"I have 67 stitches between my eyebrows," Jonas said, before recalling an incident that went down when the Jonas Brothers joined Miley Cyrus on her Hannah Montana tour back in 2007, which was turned into a concert movie.

"We were filming. Part of the video was me running through a wall, and being like, 'Guys, I can run through walls. You got to come see this.' I tripped on a shoelace, and cut my face open, and got rushed to the hospital. I had surgery till like 3 in the morning."