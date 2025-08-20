Julia Fox Reveals Her Plastic Surgery Regrets: 'Wish I Could Go Back'

Getty

"I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive," Fox recalled of her 21-year-old self first going under the knife.

Julia Fox is opening up about her decision to get plastic surgery at a young age.

While sitting down with Allure, she revealed that she finds it "super important" to be transparent as a public figure, before telling the journalist that she started getting filler and Botox at the age of 21.

"Now, when I see someone and I can tell they've never done anything… I wish I could go back and be that person," she said. "I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive. "

She has also publicly discussed undergoing liposuction, a rhinoplasty, and veneers in past interviews.

"Now, when I see someone and I can tell they've never done anything," she said. "I wish I could go back and be that person. I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive."

Now at 35, the actress has changed her frame of mind when it comes to plastic surgery and the male gaze. While she isn't ruling out the possibility of future work, she admitted it's not at the forefront of her mind and hasn't gone under the knife recently.

"I probably will [get more work done one day], but I'm just not as concerned with it right now," she said.

When it comes to women in Hollywood, it's rare to find one that doesn't feel slightly nervous about getting aging. However, Fox insisted that there is "something to be said" about an older woman aging gracefully with unaltered features.

"That's what I think I'm the most scared of, feeling old, and there are times where I feel old… Tired, over it, disillusioned," she said, but has found she has grown more confident in her skin as she ages.

"When you're young and hot, it's like that's your identity. Then you're like, shit, I need to stay young and hot," she declared.