Post Malone Feels Like 'Handsome Son of a B--ch' Modeling Underwear for SKIMS

Theo Wenner for SKIMS

The singer-rapper is the latest face of the brand, modeling for the line's new Realtree camouflage men's drop -- out Thursday.

Post Malone is stripping down for SKIMS, and feeling himself in the process.

In an interview with GQ, the 30-year-old singer-rapper, who is the latest face of the Kim Kardashian-led brand, opened up about feeling surprisingly confident for the shoot, which sees him bare all in the rugged backdrop of Oakley, Utah.

"They just had me butt-naked in the woods. And that was something different, but it was fun," Malone told the outlet. "I had Skims on, but it was the first time I've ever experienced it. And it was really a lot of fun, it made me feel like a handsome son of a b--ch."

The Grammy nominee, who grew up in upstate New York and Texas before settling in Utah, said his love for SKIMS actually started with one of the brand's bathrobes.

"In Utah, it gets very, very, very cold. And some way or another I found this comforter robe," he explained. "Whenever I went out to smoke at night, I would always put this on, and it was probably the most comfortable thing I've ever worn in my entire life. From there, it just snowballed out of control to the point [where now] I'm naked in the woods. Well, not naked. But you can't see the underwear anyways. They’re camouflage."

The new SKIMS Men's drop, which includes underwear, tees and heavyweight fleece loungewear, now comes in Realtree camouflage -- a print Posty says he's obsessed with.

"The camo. I love Realtree camouflage. I love camouflage in general," he gushed. "Some people are passionate about a lot of stuff, like some people build spaceships and stuff, and I just like camouflage and anything that is in that vein. Speaking of, I just did the underwear shot, and that underwear is gangster. It is so soft on my stuff. My special stuff."

Though it was his first time fronting an underwear campaign, Malone admitted he leaned into the "man-of-the-woods" vibe of the shoot.

"They had me holding an ax. That was probably the toughest I've ever felt in my entire life," Malone joked. "Yes, ma'am. It’s terrifying for me. I've never done anything like that. It's like a Sasquatch sighting, essentially, is what it feels like. Everyone's going to call it in to the cops and say, 'We saw Bigfoot out here.' Or, Averagefoot. Sorry."

As for what he hopes the reaction to the shoot is? Malone joked he's expecting a few texts from the women in his life.

"Well, hopefully I get a text from a bunch of ladies," he teased. "I mean, that's the bit. But we'll see… We'll see how the Photoshop comes in. They've got a lot of budget behind this."