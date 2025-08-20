Rosie O'Donnell Blasts 'A--hole' Jay Leno After 'Biggest Loser' Docuseries

Getty

The actress also calls out 'Biggest Loser' star and host Bob Harper, who is also featured in the Netflix doc, 'Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser."

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing her thoughts on Netflix's new documentary about The Biggest Loser.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to weigh in on the docuseries, Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser, sharing two posts, in which she slammed late-night host Jay Leno, and Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper, respectively.

In her post about Leno, O'Donnell, 63, shared a photo of Biggest Loser Season 8 contestant, Tracey Yukich, from the Netflix doc, along with a shot from her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2009.

"jay leno is a mean a--hole #biggestloserdocumentary," O'Donnell captioned her Instagram post.

The talk show host did not share any further comments about Leno, now 75, but her remarks appeared to be a response to how Yukich -- along with other Biggest Loser contestants -- detailed their alleged negative treatment they received while appearing on The Tonight Show. Yukich, in particular, looked back at when Leno read the death threats she received on-air during her appearance on his show.

Meanwhile, O'Donnell also took to Instagram to call out Bob Harper, who appeared on The Biggest Loser as a personal trainer for 16 seasons, before later hosting the show for Seasons 17 and 18. Harper was featured in and interviewed for Fit for TV, and it appears that O'Donnell is not a fan.

In her post, O'Donnell shared photos of Harper and Season 7 contestant Joelle Gwynn in the gym on The Biggest Loser, along with photos of them appearing in the Netflix doc.

"ok now bob harper - can u not say IM SORRY - seriously- so hurtful- so cruel - come on bob - #biggestLOSERdoc," she wrote in the post's caption.

In Fit for TV, both Harper and Gwynn recalled their infamous altercation from a 2009 episode, in which the former yelled at the later while she was on the treadmill, leading to Gwynn fighting back.

Now, looking back, Harper admitted that it "wasn't one of my proudest moments," while Gwynn became emotional as she shared how it still hurts to this day.

"I've never seen someone get abused like that," she told Netflix cameras, calling the moment "very embarrassing." She went on to add, "F--k Bob Harper."

Harper, meanwhile, said that he "will stand behind everything that I’ve ever done on that show," claiming that he "would never put anyone in harm’s way."

The Biggest Loser -- which centered on overweight contestants facing off in a 30-week-long weight loss competition for a cash prize -- ran on NBC for 17 seasons from 2004 until 2016, before it was rebooted in 2020 and aired on USA for Season 18.

Netflix's three-part docuseries, Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser, which dropped on August 15, "takes an inside look at the making of the hit reality TV competition, exploring the good, the bad, and the complicated," and features interviews with former contestants, producers, trainers and more.

"The documentary examines the show’s approach to transformation, the support systems in place, and the unique challenges of filming reality television," per Netflix, and "explores how the experience shaped the lives of those involved with the show long after the cameras stopped rolling and invites viewers to reflect on the balance between entertainment and well-being, and what it truly means to pursue lasting change."

At one point in the doc, Harper opened up about the inspiration behind the show's more controversial moments, such as yelling at contestants.

"Always remember we were trying to make an entertaining show," he said. "What’s more important for weight loss? We all know it's diet, but that becomes boring television. You know what's not boring television? To see us in a gym yelling, screaming ... that's inspirational. That's good TV. ... And producers loved that s--t. They were like, 'We want them to puke! We want the madness of it all!'"