Man Seen Dragging Large Object In Neighbor's Ring Footage Before Wife Found Dead In Forrest

The man's wife was found wrapped in a similar blanket ... as he and the couple's three children allegedly fled to Peru.

A neighbor's Ring camera captured chilling footage of a man suspected of killing his wife ... dragging a large object wrapped in a blanket from their Lancaster home.

Jossimar Cabrera, 36, has been named as a person of interest in the death of his wife, 33-year-old Sheylla Cabrera, the latter of whom's body was found in the Angeles National Forrest on August 16. The discovery came four days after authorities took a missing person report for Sheylla.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the case took a twist after, on August 13, 2025, authorities "discovered additional video surveillance of the missing person's husband dragging a large object in a large piece of material from the apartment complex in the 500 block of Lancaster Boulevard, where the missing person, her husband, and three young sons lived."

A neighbor shared said video with multiple media outlets, including FOX 11 and KTLA, in which a man is seen pulling something -- a sack or blanket with something heavy inside -- around the property. The video, said LASD, led them to suspect "foul play may have been involved with the missing person," prompting the Homicide Bureau to get involved in the case.

As homicide detectives began investigating the case -- and are still doing so now -- both Sheylla and the couple's three children were entered into the missing persons system.

Investigators also worked with the Mexican General Consulate and the Peruvian General Consulate "with alerts for the person of interest in this case," Jossimar, as they were informed he had fled the U.S.; the couple's three children were taken into protective custody in Peru on August 16.

That same day, a member of the Montrose Mountain Search and Rescue Team reported they "had spotted an object similar to the material that was seen being taken away by the person of interest over the side of an embankment in the National Angeles Forrest." Sheylla was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Per KTLA sources, a man believed to be Jossimar was seen being detained by police in Peru, but released pending charges.

Authorities confirm Cabrera's case "will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for their consideration of filing murder charges against Jossimar Cabrera and obtaining the necessary documents to secure his return to the United States."

The victim's family spoke with ABC 7, saying Jossimar initially claimed ICE had taken her, before allegedly saying she left with another man and then, in another account, had an accident. Sheylla's mother told the outlet her daughter reported her husband for domestic violence in Peru and was planning to do the same in Lancaster when they last spoke.