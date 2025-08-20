Tiffany Haddish Reveals Whether She Had 'Secret Baby' After Viral Photo

Getty

She also shared her list of "potential baby daddies," which included Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and more.

Tiffany Haddish is setting the record straight after the internet went wild thinking she secretly had a baby.

While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, the 45-year-old comedian and actress kicked off her monologue by addressing the rumors.

"There is a personal matter I feel must be addressed," Haddish told the audience. "Two weeks ago, I put something on the Instagram that made everyone go a little crazy."

The Girls Trip star was referring to a picture she posted with her friend Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, where she was holding a baby. The caption read, "Cats out the bag."

"For some reason, people saw this and thought I had a baby," she explained. "Like, there were articles about this everywhere. Even my own relatives were asking if I had a secret baby, which is kind of insulting because they are all living in my house and blocking me from getting any d--k."

Haddish then turned to Lee, who was sitting in the audience, to ask his thoughts on the rumors.

"The whole world has lost their mind over this beautiful baby," Lee said, prompting Haddish to add, "We just took a picture with a baby and then that went crazy so now we got a godbaby."

When Lee appeared surprised, Haddish doubled down: "Yeah, I went ahead and made it our godbaby."

Of course, Haddish couldn't resist taking the joke further: "Jason, the offer still is on the table if you want to make a real baby together," she teased. "You know I'm traditional."

"And I'm still gay," Lee quipped, causing the audience to roar with laughter.

"So just to be clear I did not have a baby, but I am open to it ... Wide open to it," Haddish clarified.

She then unveiled her hilarious "list of potential baby daddies" she would like to welcome a child with, which included some of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs, like Tom Cruise, Jason Momoa and Brad Pitt.

On Cruise, she joked: "No mission is too impossible for me." About Momoa, she teased: "Aquaman can come swim in these waters." And for Pitt, she said the Oscar winner can "press any of my Benjamin Buttons anytime."

But she didn't stop there, also adding Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, broadcaster Melvin Robert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! producer Ken Crosby, Pedro Pascal and Toby Sandeman to the lineup.