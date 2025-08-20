Mel B Calls Out Tom Sandoval for 'Excuses' After Shaky America's Got Talent Performance

Getty/America's Got Talent/YouTube

Tom Sandoval swears he is not making excuses for his recent performance on America's Got Talent.

His band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, have been successful in making it to the quarterfinals of the competition show, where they performed a cover of "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd on Tuesday's episode.

While it looked like they had a great time on stage, Simon Cowell made it clear he didn't love the performance.

"I like Tom and I like the band, however, you're judging this performance, it didn't sound great," Cowell told the band after slamming his big red 'X' buzzer halfway through the performance.

"It might just be me and where I sat but that did not sound good I'm afraid," he added.

Meanwhile, fellow judge Sofia Vergara noted the performance was "super entertaining" ... but also not great.

"I love the dancing, I love the band, I love the song, the sound was not amazing," she added.

While the band looked slightly disappointed, they kept their chins up for the rest of the panel.

"I've said it before and I'm going to say it again, you make me smile," Spice Girls alum Mel B insisted as Sandoval showed off a massive grin. "You just do and you know what, yeah, you're a cover band but you bring a little bit of happiness and the way that you commit is flawless, those moves, brother, they're lit."

Sandoval was showing off some slick footwork on stage, sliding around in his black suit while throwing off his hat and sunglasses.

"You're good people having a fun time and that's what this show is all about," Howie Mandel added.

Host Terry Crews asked Sandoval how he was feeling after those comments.

"I feel great, right before I went on, my in-ears kinda went out, so I was flying in the dark there," Sandoval said of the audio in his ears, before Mel B could be heard behind the camera and off mic, yelling at him for making "excuses."

"I'm not, I'm not," Sandoval insisted before adding, "I had a blast."

The camera panned around the audience as they applauded the band and showed Sandoval's best friend and fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Schwartz cheering him on.

The TomTom founder made his AGT debut in June, performing a cover of A-ha's "Take on Me." The performance earned high praises from the judges, with Mel B raving that Tom's particular rendition of the 1985 smash hit "gave me happy vibes."

As for why Sandoval decided to take on the competition series: "I thought to myself, 'This is a really good opportunity to showcase the band -- to get us out there,'" Tom told E! News.

The Bravo star added that he really wanted to give his band this amazing opportunity, noting how they were there for him following his infamous cheating scandal, in which Sandoval had a months-long secret affair with his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Rachel Leviss, who was, at the time, a close friend of Sandoval's girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix.

"I just wanted to be like, 'Hey guys, we're gonna go play on the biggest stage we've ever played on America's Got Talent,'" Sandoval said. "It definitely was scary, but really exciting and I'm really, really happy I did it."