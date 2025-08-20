'Christian Girl Autumn' Influencer Caitlin Covington Makes Tearful Announcement About Fall Videos

TikTok/Instagram

While many fans showed support after the content creator broke down revealing why she won't be posting fall videos this years, others were unsure whether the video of Caitlin crying was "satire" or not.

Fall is officially over.

It hasn't even started yet, but Caitlin Covington -- the poster girl for the 'Christian Girl Autumn' aesthetic -- will be skipping the season this year.

Caitlin took to TikTok on August 19 in tears, declaring she had an announcement for her over 211k followers on the app. It was an announcement she was so distraught about, she said it took her numerous times to film the video.

"This is my fourth time recording," she began, wiping away tears.

"I don't know how I'm going to tell you guys. I'm not going to be able to post fall videos this year," she shared.

The influencer is known online for sharing images and content from her perfect fall season trips to places known for the picturesque red, yellow and orange leaves like Vermont.

"It's just a lot of pressure to make each video better than the last -- to make each fall trip better."

"I just really need a break this year, I'm really sorry," she said before quickly ending the video.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

While Caitlin shares content throughout all seasons of the year alongside her two young daughters with husband Chris Dorsch, fall is where she truly shines and how she catapulted to influencer fame.

Fans were disappointed to hear the news, with one announcing the season "is officially cancelled till further notice."

Another shared their sympathy for the content creator writing alongside a picture of Ariana Grande with her hand on her heart: "We understand diva!! We still love you!! You’re always our queen of fall 🍂🍁."

Some fans, however, were confused about the announcement -- and whether it justified such heartache.

"I thought someone died," one fan wrote.

"Kim there's people dying," another added, referring to Kim Kardashian's viral clip where she lost a diamond earring in the ocean and Kourtney Kardashian told her, "Kim, there's people that are dying."

"Is this satire? I can't tell," another added.

So far, Covington hasn't responded to any comments or followed up the video with a further explanation. She's continued to be active on her Instagram Stories, but never shared the crying video there.

Caitlin has been sharing fall content since 2019, telling the New York Times in 2022 she is "literally as basic as people think."

"Pumpkin spice, fall leaves, cardigan sweaters, blanket scarves," Caitlin told the publication at the time. "Fall is just all about, like, finding comfort in the small things, you know? Like making a cup of coffee and enjoying it or wrapping up in a snugly sweater next to a fireplace."