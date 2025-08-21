What Amanda Kloots Wants Other People to Know About Grief (Exclusive)

"I know how heavy grief can be," said Kloots while reflecting on working with Tyler Henry on his Netflix series, sharing what it taught her about her own grief following her late husband's passing.

Amanda Kloots is opening up about her journey with grief.

While discussing her new Advil partnership with TooFab, the TV personality reflected on working with medium Tyler Henry on his Netflix series, Live from the Other Side, sharing what the experience taught her about her own grief following her late husband Nick Cordero's passing, and what she wants others to understand about the grieving process.

"Sitting next to him for that, we did 24 episodes, I think," recalled Kloots, who appeared as a moderator on the show, which dropped episodes from September 2024 until April 2025. "It was so beautiful because I think grief can really cause you to really go in and feel very alone. And a lot of people don't know how to express their grief or share about their grief, especially if there's a very, very tragic death, like a suicide, or losing a parent at a very young age or something, or not getting to say goodbye or 'my last final conversation was a fight with my mom.' I got to sit there and watch episode after episode of Tyler just give so much comfort and healing to these people. And it's so important."

The Live Your Life author -- who lost her late husband in July 2020 from Covid-related complications -- shared her advice for others who are also on their grief journeys.

"I have tried so many different outlets because what I need is constantly changing for my healing journey, and that's okay," Kloots told TooFab. "Sometimes it's therapy, sometimes it's a sexy dance class I take on Monday nights. Sometimes it's connecting with other widows and widowers. So it's really, really changing."

She added that it was "beautiful to watch" Henry "really help" others "understand healing and grief and how important it is to talk about it," and bring them "comfort" by sharing reassuring messages from their loved ones in the beyond.

While the professional dancer said it was "so beautiful to witness" Henry's live readings, her experience as a moderator on the show was sometimes "hard" for her as she would take on others' grief.

"I would get in the car after an episode, and it would take me a minute to kind of go back to normal because obviously it hit home a lot," Kloots shared. "But also, I know how heavy grief can be, so to watch five people on the couch deal with that pain or whatever they were going through, you take it on. And I think that's why it's so hard for him too ... it's such a physical thing for him that after reading, he goes home and sleeps and just refuels because it takes so much out of him. But it was a beautiful thing to watch. It was such an honor to sit by his side. He's such a genuine, kind, loving soul and an angel here on this earth."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kloots opened up about another television show she appeared on: The Talk, which ended last December after 15 seasons on air. Kloots joined the morning talk show in 2021, and remained until its conclusion, with the actress saying goodbye alongside her co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood.

Kloots looked back at her time on the show, and shared that she keeps in contact with her co-hosts.

"We had such a great bond, and I keep in touch with almost all of the co-hosts," she said. "I was very lucky because when I started to where I ended, there were so many different co-hosts throughout my five seasons. But that final group that we had was very, very special. I was just texting with Akbar the other day. He ordered five of my jump ropes and sent me a picture. And I was like, 'Dude! ... You're the best.' He was like, 'This is the best jump rope. Of course I'm gonna support you.'"

"I really, really miss them. I think just laughing every day. We would have such a great time on that set," she continued. "And no matter what happened, before I would walk on stage or whatever happened after the five of us sitting in those chairs, just kind of going over those morning topics and then getting to interview whoever was on the show. We had such a fun time, and it was such a great rapport between us. We really trusted each other, and we really, I think we all had really different, unique perspectives on a lot of things. And so it was just fun. And I miss that. I miss that banter."

In addition to teaming up with Advil for its latest campaign, The Strength Shift, Kloots told TooFab that she has a few more exciting projects on the horizon.

"Proper Health has some new launches coming out in December, so I'm very excited about those," she said of her supplement brand. "We've been working very, very hard on perfecting everything, so that'll be exciting. And then I have a new reality show coming out in January, so you'll see that coming soon. I don't know how much more I can say other than that, but I'll say that."