Collin Gosselin Reveals Where He Stands With His Estranged Siblings Now

The former Kate Plus 8 star revealed which one of his seven siblings he does keep in contact with and how he wants to reconnect with the rest.

Collin Gosselin -- son of Kate and Jon -- is revealing where he stands with his siblings.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 -- later just Kate Plus 8 -- star took to TikTok to open up about his family and his relationship with his siblings in a live stream.

"Unfortunately, it's just not something that is easy for me to talk about," Collin said, per PEOPLE.

“It’s still a little tough to talk about these things and to do social media in general,” he admitted.



"As you can see, I don't post on Instagram, I don't post on TikTok much," he said. "I'm still getting in the groove of things, but, you know, I've realized I love to share my videos with you guys," he said to his followers.

"I look at it more like moving forward and just kind of sharing content, and also for like TikTok at least, unfortunately, I don't talk to my siblings, and I very much wish that we did and that they knew who I actually was because we don't know each other at all," he admitted.

The 21-year-old added that he wants to work on being more active on social media so he can communicate with his estranged siblings. He envisions using social media more as a "journal" where he posts videos in the hope they will one day see them.

Collin revealed he still keeps in touch with one of his seven siblings, Hannah. However, the pair don't see each other as much as he would like.

"I do still talk to Hannah," he replied to a fan, per Page Six. "I actually just texted her today, you know, she's in college doing her thing. I always say, though, Hannah's just very like, living the life, you know, like having fun, always doing something, so we catch up when we can."

Jon & Kate Plus 8 -- later just Kate Plus 8 -- was one of the biggest reality series in America when it launched in 2007. The nation had already been enraptured by Kate's sextuplet pregnancy and then healthy births of their children (Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah) with Jon Gosselin, joining the couple's older twins, Madelyn and Cara.

The series would run for a decade on Discovery Health Channel (for 2 seasons) and then TLC, during which the kids started to grow up and the Gosselin marriage completely fell apart. In 2009, they divorced and things grew more and more messy between the couple and their children.

Collin had previously accused Kate of abusing him when he was younger, telling The U.S. Sun last October that he'd be open to reconnecting with her if she would "come forward with the truth" about her alleged treatment of himself and his family, including his father.

Kate declined to comment to those allegations, but her attorney Richard Puleo provided a lengthy statement responding to some of Collin's claims, and defending Kate's intentions.

"There's always two sides to every story and when things take place in the past, it's hard to determine because people have different recollections and perspectives," he prefaced his remarks.

"However I can personally attest to this situation as I knew Kate and all eight of her children since they were small and I don't believe Kate ever did anything intentionally to harm Collin," he added. "I think she did whatever she did to protect her family from some of his troubled behavior as a child."