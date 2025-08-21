Mom Killed Family In Murder-Suicide; Final TikToks Detail Depression, Husband's Terminal Cancer: AG

Facebook/TikTok

"Today I decided I need to make a conscious effort to shift my mindset. I'm getting out of this depression whether I want to or not," Emily Long posted to TikTok just two days before the tragic events that took her life, as well as those of her husband and two of their three children.

Warning: This story discusses depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide.

A man suffering from terminal brain cancer was found dead alongside his wife and two of their children inside their Madbury, New Hampshire home. The couple's third child, a 3-year-old, per a press release from the New Hampshire Department of Justice, was found alive an uninjured.

The deceased were identified as Ryan Long, 48, Emily Long, 34, son Parker Long, 8, and daughter Ryan Long, 6. All four were pronounced dead at the scene, with autopsies leading authorities to the conclusion that Emily had shot and killed her family members before turning her gun on herself. The New York Post reports the surviving child is now in the care of family members.

It happened in the early morning hours on Monday, according to a release from the Attorney General's Office received by multiple media outlets including InDepthNH.org, The Boston Globe, and Foster's Daily Democrat. The AG's Office reported that Emily took a handgun and shot her husband multiple times, and her two oldest children once each in the head before immediately killing herself. A gun was recovered nearby.

Ryan Long worked as a school psychologist for the Oyster River Cooperative School District for the past nine years, as well as working as a part-time adjunct instruction at Plymouth State University Graduate Programs.

Emily Long was looking for work, according to an exploration of her LinkedIn conducted by InDepthNH. She was a graduate of the hospitality management program at the University of New Hampshire. She was most recently employed as director of operations for Wing-Itz restaurants in the Seacoast.

"While investigators are becoming aware of various concerns/issues ongoing in the household at the time of the event in question, people should avoid speculating that this event was caused by a single reason or stressor," the AG's Office said in its release. Several of those "various concerns/issues" were seemingly surfaced via Emily's online presence, which included her TikTok "digital diary."

Emily Long's 'Digital Diary'

On her TikTok page, Emily opened up about her life as a mother of three with a husband battling terminal brain cancer. There are approximately 80 videos on the page since April, which has since been marked private, where she discusses her husband's treatments, as well as her own struggles with depression. She described the page as her "digital diary -- it's cheaper than therapy."

In some of her recent videos she discussed the treatments for Ryan's cancer, as well as his seizures, increased irritability, and their struggles to find the right medicine regimen for him, according to the Globe. She also talked about her struggles with being depressed and concern for how his illness was impacting their children.

Emily often interacted with her 5,666 followers, per InDepthNH.org, describing them as her support system. The outlet details a post where she thanks them: "This week has been SO hard. I am so beat, we are so beat. I can’t leave my husband alone right now so it’s been a lot. Thankful for every single one of you here for being my sounding board."

In an April 23 post, Emily reportedly wrote, "Just me, figuring out how to navigate glioblastoma as a spouse and a mom; one brutal day at a time. Dark humor to be included -- because if I don’t laugh, I will cry."

On May 11, Emily's video caption read, "Want to watch someone actually fall apart before your very eyes? I swear, this cancer will be the thing that breaks me."

She spoke in separate videos about having to explain to her children what their father's diagnosis being terminal meant, sharing that her two eldest children understood his condition, as well as the outcome, more so than their youngest, per The Daily Mail.

A recent post saw Emily express her worries about finances and becoming a single parent, per the Daily Democrat. She told her followers she could feeling herself "withering away" and acknowledged she needed help and expressed her hopes that she would be ready to seek help before it was "too late."

In the final post on the page, coming just two days before their deaths, Emily said, "Okay! I’m making strides to get better. All I want to do is hide under a blanket with my kids, but that isn’t healthy for them and it’s not healthy for me. Today I decided I need to make a conscious effort to shift my mindset. I’m getting out of this depression whether I want to or not."

In the video, which was filmed from inside her vehicle, Emily reportedly said that her children were "definitely struggling" and she'd been "really depressed" as she made strives to bring back healthy habits and normalcy to the family's home.

"I'm trying to get myself out of the rut," she said, per the Globe. "Our kids are definitely struggling, and now I’m starting to notice some changes in our 3-year-old."

"I have been struggling so much and really depressed and just have really become reclusive, and just wanted to be with my kids and my husband. That being said, I’m making a change and it is starting today," she said. "And I’m making a point to get out of my depression and do this for my family."