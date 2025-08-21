Gerry Turner Reportedly Dated Another Golden Bachelor Contestant After Theresa Nist Split

Instagram

According to some of the women from Turner's season, Gerry allegedly gave another contestant a second shot at love following the split from his season's winner.

Gerry Turner may have found a second romance within The Golden Bachelor cast.

The 73-year-old retired restaurateur starred in the premiere season of the Bachelor spinoff in 2023, where he got engaged to Theresa Nist. The two tied the knot in January 2024 but shocked fans when they announced their split just three months later.

Now, according to some of the women from Turner's season, Gerry allegedly gave another contestant a second shot at love.

During Wednesday's episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Golden alums Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts sat down with Nist, where the topic of Gerry came up. That's when they revealed he allegedly dated contestant Christina Kempton after his marriage to Nist ended.

"Theresa, I think you know, Gerry dated Christina from our show for a while after," Noles told her former costar, to which Nist replied that she "now" knew.

Nist added, "A while ago -- I'm actually the one who suggested he go out with Christina."

Swarts then chimed in, "We're all on the same page. They went out for, like, six months," leaving Nist seemingly surprised at the length of the romance.

Kempton, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, California, per her bio from the show, was sent home during Week 3 of Turner's season.

It's unclear when exactly the two dated, but Turner has since moved on from Kempton, as well. He's been in a relationship with a woman named Lana since March 2025. Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Turner said marriage wasn't on the immediate horizon, but he and Lana had "come to the comfortable agreement that we both want a long-term committed permanent relationship."

"It's kind of two different things, but they are closely related," he explained of the difference between commitment and marriage.

As for Nist, she told Bachelor Happy Hour that she's currently single.

"There was something, but ... It wasn't for me. And actually, right now, I'm not really actively looking. If it happens, it happens. I'm very at peace with my life; I'm happier now than I have ever been," she shared, adding that her time on The Golden Bachelor was "wonderful" and "enriched our lives."

She also revealed why she passed on joining Bachelor in Paradise, saying, "I was so excited" at first but realized it wasn't the right fit.

"And then I realized that the reason I was so excited is because I wanted the reunion with all the women, and I didn't know exactly who was going to be on," she explained. "But then I looked at the men, and I didn't see a match for myself. So I didn't wanna go on and not be true to myself and and maybe take the attention away from someone else. And I thought, let me just sit back and enjoy others, you guys being on."